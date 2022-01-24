Shore Capital Partners Announces the Founding of Triumph Orthopedics

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shore Capital Partners (“Shore Capital” or “Shore”) is pleased to announce the founding of Triumph Orthopedics, (“Triumph” or “The Company”), a support organization for orthopedists that combines the guidance of orthopedic surgeons and physician board members with healthcare business leadership to help practices meet their goals.

Triumph brings the experience, resources, and capital to invest in our partner practices to help realize their growth visions. Triumph partners with quality practices to deliver expertise in business development, finance, recruitment, benefits, marketing, and other practice administration to help enhance orthopedists’ ability to provide the highest quality of patient care. Triumph is led by Chief Executive Officer Nate Bard, who is an experienced healthcare executive with a background in development and finance.

Bard is a healthcare executive with experience growing and scaling multi-site operations. He is passionate about impacting America’s physical health – first in physical therapy and now across the entire orthopedic patient journey. He states, “I enjoy keeping the company focused on our team so that they can deliver a world-class patient experience. Having the ability to recruit and develop our team at Triumph and our partner practices excites me the most.”

Triumph, headquartered in Nashville, TN, has assembled an experienced team of business and growth experts including Chief Financial Officer, Scott Matthews and Chief Human Resources Officer, Stephanie Truitt. In addition to the team, Triumph’s Board of Directors is led by two experienced orthopedic surgeons – Drs. Richard Hawkins and Tom Price, and two physicians with experience in building a platform company in their respective specialties – Drs. Gino Gabianelli and Steve Morris.

Nate Bard, Triumph CEO, said, “I am thrilled to partner with Shore and our renowned Board of Directors to found Triumph Orthopedics. We think it’s time for orthopedists to have the opportunity that many other physician specialties have had. We are leveraging the learnings of Shore and our board members to accelerate the creation of a highly successful orthopedic platform. Triumph is founded on the idea of winning the right way. We invest in our teams so that they can invest in our patients. We know good medicine is good business – in that order.”

Mickey Jiang, Principal, at Shore Capital, “We are overjoyed to partner with Nate, our Board, and our physicians to build our next leading medical practice network in orthopedics. Shore has known Nate for many years as an operating partner, and we are excited to deepen our relationship with him to build on our collective vision of patient-centric, provider-empowered growth across our orthopedics platform. We are eager to partner with orthopedists who share our values, and we have great conviction that the talented team Nate has assembled will enhance and nurture every new practice affiliation.”

Shore Capital and Triumph Orthopedics continue to invest in people and processes to support the operations, business development, finance, accounting, human resources, and information technology functions at their affiliated practices to allow the orthopedists to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. The Company will pursue affiliations with independent orthopedic practices to build a network of top clinicians that maintains a patient-first, quality-led culture.

