Sprout AI Announces Cease Trade Order Due to Delay of Q4 2021 Interim Financial Filing

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2022) – Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: BYFM) (OTCQB: BYFMF) (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”), a leading vertical farming technology company, announces that the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) has issued a Cease Trade Order (the “CTO”) as of April 6th, 2022, as a result of the Company’s failure to file its interim financial statements for the 12 months ended November 30, 2021, the related management’s discussion and analysis and officer certifications (collectively, the “November 30 Filings”). In addition, the Company filed an amended Notice of Change in Year End in relation to its change in year end from November 30 to February 28.

Management of the Company is currently working expeditiously with the Company’s Interim CFO and accounting team to complete the November 30 Filings, which the Company anticipates shall be done shortly. Upon filing of the November 30 Filings, the Company will, if necessary, apply to the BCSC for a revocation of the CTO. Once the CTO is revoked, resumption of trading of the Company’s common shares will commence. Further updates will be provided in due course.

A copy of the CTO can be found on the BCSC’s website at: https://www.bcsc.bc.ca/enforcement/early-intervention/cease-trade-orders.

Management of the Company is currently working with the newly appointed external auditors, Segal LLP to prepare its audited financial statements for its transitional year ended February 28, 2022, which the Company anticipates shall be released on time in line with the June 28th due date.

About Sprout AI

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions, resulting in consistent and repeatable crops with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multilevel rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.

For more information about Sprout AI, please visit https://www.sproutai.solutions .

