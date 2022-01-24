Tapping into Deep Business Owner Expertise, Leading Pittsburgh Wealth Advisor, Ken Chapel, Joins Fast-Growing RIA Interchange Capital Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ahmie Baum, Founder and CEO of Interchange Capital Partners announced today that they are expanding the firm with the addition of leading wealth advisor Ken Chapel CFP®, RICP®. Interchange Capital Partners is a member of the Dynasty Financial Partners’ Network of independent advisory firms.

Mr. Chapel joins as Senior Director from PNC Private Bank. He works with High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth individuals, families and business owners to navigate the challenges that wealth brings.

“By partnering with Interchange Capital Partners, an independent registered advisor firm, I feel clients gain many benefits. I can now deliver a true open architecture experience; we can go anywhere to find the best solutions for the client. We are not confined to a specific product offering. At Interchange Capital Partners, clients have a wide array of investment options and greater access to private equity, private alternatives, and cryptocurrency,” commented Mr. Chapel.

“Ken and I earned our CFP designation 17 years ago together. It was clear to me then, that he had a passion for planning and being a client advocate,” remarked Ahmie Baum, Founder and CEO of Interchange Capital Partners. “The past 17 years has given him tremendous knowledge and expertise. I look forward to working with him to help our clients increase their capabilities and outcomes.”

With Ken’s help, Interchange Capital Partners is looking forward to expanding their family office services with a focus on liquidity events and generational wealth.

BIO

Ken Chapel



Ken Chapel is a Senior Director at Interchange Capital Partners. In this role, Ken works closely with clients, families and advisors to provide advice, strategy and support to help clients capture their opportunities and reduce their dangers as they are navigating the interchange between the known and unknown.

Prior to joining Interchange Capital Partners in March of 2022, Ken served as the primary advisor to PNC Private Bank clients. Ken worked closely with clients and their advisors to provide customized solutions designed to best meet clients’ goals and objectives, which include asset management, trust, estate planning and private banking services.

Before joining PNC in 2012, Ken was employed by Mellon Bank (Bank of New York Mellon) since 1995 and served in multiple Wealth Management related capacities, including Credit Risk Analyst, Internal Business Director and Senior Wealth Analyst. During his tenure at BNY Mellon, Ken supported senior management and advisors to provide Family Office Services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Additionally, he managed the Product Strategy Committee, which oversaw all investment products’ due diligence, corporate compliance reporting and development within BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

He is a member of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Financial Planning Association and the Society of Financial Service Professionals. He currently volunteers his time to The Education Partnership and to the Alpha Chi Rho National Fraternity and a member of the finance committee of the Alpha Chi Rho Educational Foundation.

Ken holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance with a minor in quantitative business analysis from Robert Morris College and a Master of Science in finance from Robert Morris University. Ken Chapel maintains the requirements of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. and has earned his CFP® Certification. Ken, his wife, Julie, and two children reside in the South Hills of Pittsburgh.

About Interchange Capital Partners

Interchange Capital Partners is an independent registered investment advisor, offering collaborative and comprehensive planning and disciplined wealth management. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with clients across the country including individuals, families, business owners and entrepreneurs, Interchange Capital Partners has a strong focus and deep experience with business owners looking to plan an exit strategy for their company.

Learn more at https://interchangecp.com/

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

