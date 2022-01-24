Alyve Medical, Inc. Appoints New CEO

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alyve Medical, Inc. (formerly NCS America, Inc.), a global medical technology company and leader in data-driven joint kinematics tools, and personalized neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) technologies, today announced that Yvonne Bokelman has been appointed its Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Bokelman had been Chief Operating Officer at the company for the past four months. She succeeds John Winslow, who was the founding Chief Executive Officer and will continue on as Executive Vice President. Both Mr. Winslow and Ms. Bokelman will be members of the Alyve Medical Board of Directors.

“Yvonne brings a proven track record of execution and delivering results. She is the right leader for Alyve Medical as we accelerate broad commercialization in the U.S. and global expansion. Her background and leadership style position us for our next phases of fundraising and company success,” said Matteo Mantovani, Chief Innovation Officer NCS Lab srl, and Alyve Medical’s Chairman of the Board.

“I am honored by this opportunity,” said Ms. Bokelman. “The talent and passion of the team combined with the innovative products that they have developed create a unique go-to-market environment in which to excel. To lead a company that has novel, first-in-class products that can change the paradigm of care and positively impact patients’ lives and athletes’ training and recovery is incredibly energizing. This period in the company’s evolution presents an unparalleled opportunity for our current and future stakeholders as well as the team.”

Prior to joining Alyve Medical, Ms. Bokelman held the position of President and General Manager of Restorative Therapies, Market Access and Clinical Affairs at Zimmer Biomet. In her over ten years at Zimmer Biomet, she held a number of increasingly responsible leadership and executive roles, overseeing a variety of global functions, as well as a number of businesses in recent years, totaling nearly $300M in annual revenue. Prior to that, she served in leadership roles in medical device, healthcare information technology and healthcare consulting at Medtronic, QuadraMed, and other healthcare companies, following several years in hospital administration and management.

About Alyve Medical

Alyve Medical Inc. is a novel medical technology company focused on reimagining the management of musculoskeletal care. Through NCS Lab srl (Carpi, Italy), they have developed two FDA-approved innovative and novel platforms that used together or individually, aid clinicians in diagnosing, treating and preventing musculoskeletal injuries. These non-invasive technologies, deployed in physician offices and physical therapy clinics today are being used to observe normal and abnormal joint function in orthopedic treatments, physical therapy delivery, and athletic performance. Multiple studies are in progress validating and confirming this transformation in the way human movements are evaluated, measured and rehabilitated. For more information, please visit https://alyvemedical.com/

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations

John Winslow



[email protected]

970-980-1110



https://alyvemedical.com/