Tellius Named a Best Place to Work by Washington Business Journal

Decision intelligence company recognized for superior culture, leadership, engagement, and benefits based on employee survey

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#decisionintelligence—Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, today announced it was named to the Washington Business Journal’s annual Best Places to Work list. Now in its 16th year, the list recognizes the leading employers in the greater Washington, D.C., area based on a qualitative assessment of company culture, leadership, employee engagement, employee benefits, and more.

Tellius was founded with a mission to empower every individual—from advanced data scientists to business users—to quickly analyze millions of data points and obtain insights that power better business decisions. With demand for the company’s decision intelligence platform growing, Tellius has hit major milestones in the last 12 months, including:

To support this rapid growth, Tellius has also doubled its headcount in the last year–attracting top sales, marketing, and engineering talent. Hiring and retention efforts have been centered on Tellius’ commitment to create a flexible, enjoyable, and motivating workplace culture, which includes a hybrid work environment, free daily lunches, paid sabbaticals, and an onsite fitness center (among other benefits). This commitment—and the results of a survey of Tellius’ employees—is what led to the company’s recognition as one of 75 companies included in the Washington Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work list.

“Organizations of all sizes are turning to Tellius to help solve their most critical analytics challenges, and it’s the combined power of our platform and dedication of our team that keeps them coming back,” said Ajay Khanna, CEO and Founder, Tellius. “I am constantly impressed by the passion, creativity, and work ethic our employees display, and proud of our ability to create a cohesive culture across seas, where every Tellius team member feels supported. To be recognized for that culture and for our employee satisfaction is an honor and further validation that we’re on track to maintain momentum in the months to come.”

Tellius is actively hiring for product and sales talent across the globe. To learn more, visit tellius.bamboohr.com/jobs.

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company’s platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

To learn more, follow Tellius on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit www.tellius.com.

