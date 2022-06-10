The 59th Design Automation Conference Returns with a Strong Technical Program and Expanded Training Sessions; Advance Registration Now Open

Keynote Speakers include experts from AMD, Cadence Design Systems, Perceive and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#59thDAC–The Design Automation Conference (DAC) returns for its 59th year with an all-start line up of Keynotes, SKYTalks and TechTalks. Founded in 1964, DAC is the longest-running and largest event focused on research and technology for the design and the design automation of electronic chips to systems. The conference is recognized as the event that attracts the entire system design and development ecosystem from academia, research, government, and industry. The event’s unique importance comes from the combination of a technically strong research track conference along with an exhibition of industry vendors. This year, DAC has added additional training sessions from leading providers such as Doulos, Microsoft Azure, Google and Netapps.

The DAC 2022 technical program had another record year in terms of submissions for both the Research Track and Engineering Track. For this year’s program, the Technical Program Committee reviewed 987 submitted research manuscripts and accepted 223 for presentation and publication, an acceptance rate of 22.7 percent. In addition, 205 Engineering Track submissions were reviewed with 68 accepted for presentation, at an acceptance rate of 33 percent.

This year’s DAC Keynote speakers are:

Mark Papermaster, CTO and EVP Technology and Engineering, AMD – Advancing EDA Through the Power of AI and High-performance Computing

Anirudh Devgan, PhD, President & CEO, Cadence Design Systems – Computational Software and the Future of Intelligent Electronic System Design

Steve Tieg, CEO, Perceive – Machine Learning for Real: Why Principles, Efficiency, and Ubiquity Matter

Giovanni De Micheli, Professor of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne – Strange Loops in Design and Technology

In addition to the Keynotes, DAC 2022 will host inspiring SKYTalks:

Joseph Sawicki, Executive Vice President, IC EDA, Siemens – Delivering “Smarter” Faster: The Future of EDA & AI

Teresa McLaurin, Fellow and Senior Director of Design for Test (DFT) Architecture at Arm – Building Resiliency – The Next Imperative in Design

Sandeep Mehndiratta, Vice President, Enterprise Go-To-Market, Synopsys – It’s Getting Cloudy Out There

TechTalks:

Aki Fujimura, Chairman and CEO of D2S, Inc. – Is Curvy Design an Opportunity or a Dream?

Bob Brennan, Vice President of Customer Solutions Engineering for Intel Foundry Services

Marilyn Wolf, Professor of Engineering and Director of the School of Computing at the University of Nebraska Lincoln – Co-Design for Edge Intelligence: Perception, Control, Computing

DAC offers outstanding training, education, exhibits and networking opportunities for hardware and software designers, researchers, software developers, IT engineers and software tool vendors who attend. Advance registration, which offers attendees substantial discounts, is open now until June 10, 2022.

Registration for the I Love DAC complimentary three-day pass sponsored by Cliosoft, Empyrean and Menta is open now through June 10, 2022. Check out the conference program for more information on the Research Track, Engineering Track, and other sessions at the 59th DAC.

The 59th DAC will be an in-person event held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA, from July 10–14, 2022. The event is co-located with SEMICON West 2022, which is being held at Moscone North and South halls. In addition, DAC attendees will also have access to attend the SEMICON West expo hall being held at Moscone South.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design and design automation of electronic chips to systems. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. More than 125 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies, and technologies. The conference offers outstanding educational training and networking opportunities for both the academic and industry communities. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 170 of the leading and emerging EDA, intellectual property (IP), AI, Cloud and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (IEEE CEDA).

Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

Contacts

Michelle Clancy, DAC Publicity & Marketing Chair



[email protected] Tel: +1 503-702-4732