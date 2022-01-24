ThreatLocker Raises $100M Series C to Bring Zero Trust Endpoint Security to More Organizations

Round led by global growth equity firm General Atlantic seeks to accelerate product innovation and increase reach of Zero Trust endpoint security to organizations globally

MAITLAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThreatLocker, a global cybersecurity leader that offers a Zero Trust endpoint security solution, today announced it has raised $100M in Series C funding led by global growth equity firm General Atlantic, with participation from existing investors Elephant VC and Arthur Ventures. With the new investment, ThreatLocker will focus on accelerating product innovation to bring the power of Zero Trust security to more organizations, hiring top talent and accelerating the company’s global expansion.

ThreatLocker provides organizations with the ability to protect their IT operations with an effective Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity. The product suite provides enterprise-level server and endpoint security by blocking untrusted software, including ransomware, scripts and libraries, and exploits of known and unknown application vulnerabilities through Default Deny Application Control, Ringfencing™, Storage Control, Privileged Access Management and Network Access Control solutions. ThreatLocker believes that its customers should have complete control over their network and devices, and not live in fear of the next cyberattack. With a powerful security tool suite designed to enable organizations to easily and directly control exactly what applications run on their endpoints, ThreatLocker customers can rest assured knowing that their businesses are protected using the Zero Trust model framework that protects them from various cyber threats, including unknown malware, ransomware and exploits for known and unknown vulnerabilities.

ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins commented, “ThreatLocker has made a huge impact in the industry in driving least-privilege approach forward over the last few years. We believe this new injection of capital will enable us to improve our product and grow ThreatLocker’s market presence. We are very excited to be partnering with General Atlantic and look forward to leveraging the team’s deep experience in bringing products to market and scaling technologically-disruptive businesses.”

The new investment follows a year of skyrocketing growth as ThreatLocker quadrupled its revenue and workforce. Today, ThreatLocker has thousands of partners and protects over 23,000 organizations. Serving companies who are serious about security, ThreatLocker partners with managed service providers and enterprise clients, including banks, healthcare organizations, and airlines such as JetBlue Airways.

Gary Reiner, Operating Partner at General Atlantic, continued, “ThreatLocker effectively takes the guesswork out of threat detection with its Zero Trust approach. As companies of all sizes increasingly focus on filling in gaps in their security stacks, Zero Trust is becoming a necessity – and we view ThreatLocker as an emerging leader in this paradigm shift. We’re thrilled to partner with the team to accelerate ThreatLocker’s growth as an endpoint security disruptor.”

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker® is a global cybersecurity leader, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools to improve the security of servers and endpoints. Founded in 2017 by Danny Jenkins, Sami Jenkins, and John Carolan, ThreatLocker now serves thousands of organizations globally and is headquartered in Maitland, Florida, USA. For more information, visit: https://www.threatlocker.com/

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $84 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of December 31, 2021, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

