TransCode Therapeutics’ CTO, Dr. Zdravka Medarova, to Moderate 7th Annual RNA Medicine Symposium

BOSTON, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA oncology company committed to defeating cancer using RNA therapeutics, is pleased to announce that its Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Zdravka Medarova, will moderate the 7th Annual RNA Medicine Symposium (RNAMEDICINE2022), co-sponsored by the Harvard Medical School (HMS) Initiative for RNA Medicine (HIRM) and the Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, on April 28, 2022. Dr. Medarova will be moderating in her capacity as an HIRM faculty member and Associate Professor at HMS.

“It is a great honor to be one of the moderators for this important annual event that brings together leading investigators in the field of RNA medicine,” commented Dr. Medarova.

The distinguished speakers for this year’s event include virologist Dan Barouch, MD, PhD, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brenda Bass, PhD, of the University of Utah, Nancy Cox, PhD, of Vanderbilt Genetics Institute, Don Cleveland, PhD, of UC San Diego, Ronald Kahn, PhD, of Joslin Diabetes Center at HMS, Lynne Maquat, PhD, of the University of Rochester Medical Center, Nikolaus Rajewsky, PhD, of Max-Delbruick Center for Molecular Medicine and Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology, Michael Rosbash, PhD, of Brandeis University, Alice Ting, PhD, of Stanford University, and Richard Young, PhD, from Whitehead Institute at MIT.

For more information or to register for the all-day virtual event, visit here.

Dr. Medarova will be presenting at the 3rd Annual RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19-21, 2022. During her presentation, “Novel siRNA-Based Therapies for Cancer,” Dr. Medarova will discuss the development and proof-of-concept studies validating the potential of siRNA for tumor targeting, application of a novel RNAi-based checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, and the longer-term potential of RNAi-based cancer therapy.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be defeated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to produce regression without recurrence in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively. The Company is also developing other therapeutic and diagnostic candidates related to its planned therapeutics business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the potential for treating cancer with RNA therapeutics, statements concerning the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings and clinical trials, including the filing of an eIND for the planned first-in-human study of TTX-MC138, statements concerning the timing and outcome of this study, including whether this study will demonstrate proof-of-concept, statements concerning patent applications, and statements concerning TransCode’s development programs and TTX technology platform generally. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of our planned clinical trials will not be consistent with our pre-clinical studies or expectations; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode’s planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with TransCode’s planned clinical trials for its product candidates; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode’s ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; the risk of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode’s financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode’s ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with TransCode’s dependence on third parties; and risks associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode’s actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in TransCode’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

Alan Freidman, VP Investor Relations

[email protected]

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

Office: 1.800.RED.CHIP (733.2447)

Cell: 407.491.4498

[email protected]