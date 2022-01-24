UJET Adds Punch with New Global Certified Delivery Partner Program

Top AI Delivery Partner Quantiphi to be first UJET Certified Delivery Partner

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the intelligent, modern contact center platform, today announced a new Certified Delivery Partner (CDP) Program to bring UJET and Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade, AI-powered cloud contact center solution to more customers across the globe. Through this program, customers can easily identify qualified consulting partners with deep expertise and experience in UJET solutions.

“Our recent partnership with Google Cloud on their end-to-end Contact Center AI (CCAI) solution raises the stakes around how a modern contact center should operate and perform,” said Vasili Triant, COO of UJET. “As demand for our AI-powered contact center technology continues to surge, this program enables us to scale and deliver exceptional partner engagements, and ultimately better customer experiences.”

In this CDP program, delivery partners and system integrators can become certified in providing Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) implementation directly to end customers. This program brings together the advantages of AI, cloud scalability, multi-experience capabilities, and tight integration with customer relationship management (CRM) platforms.

Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, will be the first official UJET CDP. Already a global partner for Google CCAI, they are proven pioneers in machine learning, data analytics and conversational AI.

“Quantiphi’s new role as a Certified Delivery Partner creates more opportunities for enterprises to digitally transform their CX,” said Gaurav Johar, Head of Conversational AI practice of Quantiphi. “We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with helping them drive growth. Becoming a CDP gives us access to an award-winning platform powered by Google CCAI and UJET.”

CDP certification is a rigorous training program that enables consultants to successfully project manage, implement and train users on UJET’s cloud contact center platform and complementary solutions. Through the program, certified companies will stay apprised of new product features, best-in-class implementation processes, and overall CCaaS platform capabilities.

“We are rapidly building and scaling an ecosystem of global delivery partners that share our vision for the modern contact center and delighting customers,” said Tom Puorro, Chief Business Officer at UJET. “Interested companies who are looking to explore partnership opportunities with UJET can submit an online application.”

This program is another step in delivering upon UJET’s phenomenal growth in the contact center space. In just the past few weeks, UJET has been honored at Enterprise Connect with the prestigious Best of Enterprise Connect 2022 Overall Award, ranked #1 in User Satisfaction for the 8th consecutive quarter in the G2 Spring Reports, recently announced their international expansion in the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand markets and launched CX Intercloud, the contact center industry’s first cloud-to-cloud failover solution.

Learn more about UJET’s Certified Delivery Partner Program by visiting this link: https://ujet.cx/delivery-partners

About UJET:

UJET is reimagining the contact center for modern consumers and brands. Our one-of-a-kind architecture delivers an entirely new foundation for security, reliability, and scale across customer service operations. A full voice and digital engagement suite is complemented by powerful AI and advanced analytics capabilities, and easy-to-use, intuitive design to make life easier for everyone involved – from customers and agents to supervisors and executives – all while driving meaningful operational efficiencies. Smart device capabilities like channel blending, photo and video sharing, and biometric authentication are available to deploy for full CX transformation when you’re ready. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets trust UJET to deliver exceptional CX, no matter their size or location. So can you.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx.

