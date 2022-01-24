UKCloud to secure the UK’s sovereign digital future, powered by VMware’s latest technologies

UKCloud is expanding its support for the newest VMware multi-cloud and app modernisation innovations, solidifying its position as a trusted enabler of digital outcomes through the latest evolutions in cloud platform capability.

London – 28th April 2022 – UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to digital transformation across the UK public sector, has today announced that it is strengthening its collaboration with VMware, a leading provider of multi-cloud services. By expanding its support for the next generation of VMware multi-cloud services, UKCloud cements its commitment to providing innovative, first-class sovereign cloud environments. The recent approval of the new investment in UKCloud under the National Security and Investments Act has paved the way for the expansion of its product portfolio, including significant enhancements to its platform and services.

The success of the UK’s digital future will be driven by the ability of organisations to leverage the latest technology and tooling across an increasingly diverse digital estate. Today, most organisations have adopted a multi-cloud strategy and use almost four cloud environments or suppliers to meet their digital needs. It is therefore vital that industry leaders like UKCloud continue to embrace the most advanced and robust multi-cloud technologies. Its close collaboration with VMware reflects UKCloud’s bold commitment to driving dynamic innovations in the nation’s digital capabilities.

UKCloud is embracing the newest evolutions from VMware in its core platform. These will support a service rooted in simplicity and ease of use, and will further benefit UKCloud’s core client base of market leaders, like GSA, who use the Sovereign cloud platform to provide software solutions for regulatory bodies. Utilising agnostic VMware multi-cloud and app modernisation solutions, UKCloud’s “VMware Anywhere” approach delivers a multi-classification, multi-cloud platform available in public cloud or on-premises through to the latest hybrid and edge deployment.

These innovations are underpinned by UKCloud’s sovereign and highly secure multi-classification cloud infrastructure, ideal for workloads which require heightened security and deployability.

UKCloud is an active member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, as it recognises the increasingly crucial requirement to maintain the UK’s core digital capability. As the geopolitical landscape becomes increasingly fraught and complex, data sovereignty and the role cloud services play in supporting it, are more crucial than ever. Developing expertise and sovereign cloud capability has critical national security implications.

Through the adoption of the latest VMware multi-cloud and app modernisation solutions, UKCloud will help ensure organisations can operate cloud in a consistent way from any location and use the latest innovative tooling to gain insight and value. Increasingly, organisations need the ability to migrate legacy systems using a familiar technology and also operate across a hybrid cloud environment, encompassing everything from edge, private and hosted, through to hyperscale environments. This is made possible through VMware Cross-Cloud services.

UKCloud will use all its expertise and guidance to support digital transformation and the flexible adoption of cloud services driven by the power of the latest VMware technologies.

Laurent Allard, Head of Sovereign Cloud EMEA, VMware commented:

“By supporting VMware’s latest multi-cloud and app modernisation innovations and capabilities in its core platform, UKCloud customers are empowered to implement lasting digital improvements, manage digital sovereignty requirements, and make significant cost savings to public sector services. All whilst simultaneously balancing their strategic goals of protecting citizen data, increasing choice and fostering their own home-grown digital and data economies.”

Simon Hansford, CEO, UKCloud commented:

“I am delighted to be deepening and strengthening our capability and services through expanding our relationship and partnership with VMware. Following the recent investment in UKCloud today’s announcement is the first of several we expect to make as we consolidate our position as the UK’s leading sovereign cloud infrastructure provider.”

Geoff Smith, Managing Director, GSA:

“As a SaaS supplier to both the public and private sector, UKCloud have provided GSA with an assured, agile and value for money proven platform with their VMware Sovereign cloud. This provides choice and flexibility which is a prerequisite when you need to support your distinct capabilities, skills and tools, without compromise but also conforms to customers internal and regulatory requirements. Hence, providing GSA and our customers with the confidence that we are supported by a secure, yet easy and simple data sovereign cloud infrastructure, where the staff at GSA have great confidence in the skills and expertise of UKCloud.”

About UKCloud

UKCloud is the trusted multi-cloud provider to the UK public sector and provides true multi-cloud solutions that enable public sector organisations to achieve better outcomes.

Doing the right thing . By delivering better services to citizens and better value for taxpayers, by reducing the time, costs, and risks of digital transformation

. By delivering better services to citizens and better value for taxpayers, by reducing the time, costs, and risks of digital transformation Accelerating digitalisation with local multi-cloud experts . Our award-winning customer support is here to help our customers throughout their journey with us.

. Our award-winning customer support is here to help our customers throughout their journey with us. Harnessing multiple cloud services . To help organisations use multi-cloud to address existing and legacy IT as well as cloud native applications.

. To help organisations use multi-cloud to address existing and legacy IT as well as cloud native applications. Uncompromising safety and integrity. As we believe the UKs public services are a national asset that needs protecting and nurturing.

UKCloud. Making Transformation Happen.

Additional information about UKCloud can be found at www.ukcloud.com or by following us on Twitter at @ukcloudltd, while information about UKCloud Health can be found at www.ukcloudhealth.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudhealth and information about UKCloudX can be found at www.ukcloudX.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudx

VMware, VMware Sovereign Cloud, and Tanzu are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions.

