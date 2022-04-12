UNH-IOL To Host 2022 “Future of Moving Data Summit”

2-day interactive event brings research and network professionals together to share insights on network measurement, performance, and tuning

DURHAM, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data–The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry will host the Future of Moving Data Summit: Measurement, Performance and Tuning. The 2-day event, to be held 24-25 May 2022 at the University of New Hampshire Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics, provides a unique framework for industry and researchers to brainstorm collaboratively on technology advancements and theories impacting networking today and for the future.

“Having worked several years with industry associations and standards bodies, UNH-IOL is ideally positioned to host a conference tailored specifically for academia and industry gurus that drive the advancement of network performance and operation,” said Jeff Lapak, UNH-IOL Director. “We encourage all stakeholders in the networking ecosystem to explore the value of participating in the summit and leveraging its unique program based upon collaboration and information sharing that can lead to new discovery and opportunity.”

The Future of Moving Data Summit represents a unique networking opportunity for attendees, with paper presentations, workshops and an evening reception recognizing notable individual achievements. The agenda is rounded out with student presentations, as well as recognized distinguished expert presenters from industry and academia, including a keynote address entitled “Where is my Data? And I Want it Now!” from Beth Cohen, Cloud Product Technologist with Verizon.

Program Sessions include:

