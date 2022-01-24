UREEQA Strikes Partnership with Venusverse

ONTARIO, CA, Apr 13, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – UREEQA, a leading digital validation company that helps creators protect, manage and monetize creative work, has announced a progressive new partnership with fellow Canadian digital start-up Venusverse.

UREEQA is on a mission to modernize intellectual property standards, particularly when it comes to the digital space, while Venusverse endeavors to close the gender gap by removing the barriers to entry for women in Web3. And that’s what makes this such a match made in metaheaven.

“Both UREEQA and Venusverse are focused heavily on supporting creators by setting a higher standard in this realm, and on the elements of education and equality in this budding space,” UREEQA CEO Kirk Fergusson said. “We’re extremely excited to team up with an operation that exhibits such important values. And as an added bonus, we’re neighbors in Southern Ontario.”

As Canada’s first female-founded, female-focused educational program, incubator and NFT collection, Venusverse is blazing trails by empowering women to become early adopters in the world of Web3 through educational sessions that tackle the complexities of this new space. As well as an incubator designed to support female creators, and a forthcoming NFT art collection with membership access to the Venusverse community.

“We’re very excited about partnering with UREEQA, not only because they are another local Web3 start-up that will enable and protect creators as they move into the vast world of Web3,” Venusverse co-founder/CEO Janelle Chalouhi said. “But with lofty goals and loftier expectations, it’s important for us to ensure we have the support and process necessary to deliver on our mission. Partnering with another creator-focused, forward-thinking platform like UREEQA will empower us both to flourish.”

About UREEQA

Established in Canada in 2020, UREEQA is modernizing the inefficient and bureaucratic systems currently in place for copyright protection. By building a robust and compelling Package of Proof(TM) for source creative work, UREEQA only mints Validated NFTs to represent creative rights. This helps keep buyers safe by giving them confidence that the work they are purchasing was minted by the smart contract approved by the creator of the work and is therefore authentic.

The UREEQA platform strives to protect creators’ work, their rights and their revenue by harnessing the power of blockchain technology. UREEQA provides value and opportunities for its creators, validators and token holders via URQA, the token at the heart of the UREEQA ecosystem. For more information on UREEQA and upcoming announcements, please visit our website, join our Telegram channel and Discord server, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

– Website: https://www.ureeqa.com/

– Discord: https://discord.com/channels/756566642418384906/824682437417369654

– Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ureeqa_inc/

– LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ureeqainc/

– Telegram: https://t.me/UREEQA

– Twitter: https://twitter.com/UREEQA_Inc

About Venusverse

Venusverse is Canada’s first female-founded, female-focused educational program, incubator and NFT collection. Through awareness, education, thought leadership and a supportive community, Venusverse removes barriers to entry for women in the world of Web3.

– Website: www.venusverse.ca

– Instagram: @venus_verse

– LinkedIn: Venusverse

– Twitter: @venusverse_ca

Disclaimer:

Statements in this article, including any statements relating to UREEQA’s future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in technology development and commercialization. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Do your own research!

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com