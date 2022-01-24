Vubiq Networks Awarded Fifth RFID Technology Patent

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vubiq Networks, Inc., the innovation leader in millimeter wave wireless broadband technology and solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a fifth radio frequency identification (RFID) patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Patent number 11288468 is entitled Multimode Millimeter Wave RFID Systems and Methods of Use Thereof.

This patent further expands and protects Vubiq Networks’ RFID hyperimaging technology. It describes a new reader design that performs wide-beam polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (POLSAR), narrow beam reads from chipped tags, and narrow-beam reads and communications with chipped tag and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

“This new patent is a continuation of our previous multimode RFID patent and includes additional claims,” explained Mike Pettus, founder and CTO of Vubiq Networks. “The new patent has an independent method claim describing a computing device which controls the RFID reader, a second independent system claim describing an RFID control computing device which controls the reader, and a third independent system claim describing a non-transitory, computer-readable medium having stored instructions for operating the RFID reader.”

The new multimode patent, by adding new claims concerning a computing device and non-transitory, computer-readable media that controls the RFID technology, significantly broadens the patent’s coverage.

The company’s expanded RFID patent portfolio covers Vubiq Networks’ unique data encoding technology that exploits the natural physics of antennas at a tremendously small scale. The result is a chipless RFID data tag that approaches the cost of printing a bar code, but with the ability to contain hundreds of data bits in the size of a postage stamp.

“Together, our original patent plus the new continuation patent provides significantly broad protection for multimode RFID technology: System and method in both a device and a computing/software environment,” said Vubiq CEO John Dilworth.

To view an animated video demonstrating Vubiq Networks’ patented RFID technology, visit www.vubiqnetworks.com/chipless-rfid-tag-hyperimaging.

Vubiq Networks, Inc. is a privately held millimeter wave innovation company headquartered in Irvine, California. With over 15 years of experience in telecommunications and extremely high frequency (EHF) applications, the company continues to expand its global reach into cutting-edge markets such as 5G point-to-point connectivity, wireless fabric architecture, chipless RFID data tag hyperimaging, IoT smart sensors, EHF medical applications, and more. For further information, visit www.vubiqnetworks.com.

