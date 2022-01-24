WaFd Bank Promotes Banking Veteran Doron Joseph to Regional President for Nevada

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank (“WaFd Bank”), today announced the promotion of veteran commercial banker Doron Joseph to lead the bank in Nevada as its first Regional President in the Silver State. Doron came to WaFd in 2019 as Director of Commercial Banking in Las Vegas and has been instrumental in growing the region’s commercial banking. In his 25 years in finance, Mr. Joseph has held various executive positions at other institutions including Chief Lending Officer, Chief Credit Officer and Market President. He holds a Master of Finance degree from Northeastern University and serves as Vice Chairperson on the board of Doral Academy, a prestigious charter school system in Nevada. In the last five years, WaFd Bank has grown loans by 193-percent and deposits by 54-percent in Nevada.

Doron commented, “The innovative nature of WaFd Bank, its responsiveness to clients’ needs, and the core value of the institution, makes it not only a great career choice, but also an excellent platform to serve our clients.” WaFd President and Chief Executive Officer, Brent Beardall said, “For the past three years, Doron has delivered great execution bringing many new clients to the bank. His disciplined approach to underwriting, ability to advocate for his clients and understanding of the Las Vegas market will allow him to continue to build solid relationships for WaFd Bank and with our community partners. We look forward to his leadership and excited for our future.”

Washington Federal Bank, a national bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, has more than 200 branches in eight western states. To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

