Walmart Health Expands to Florida with Five New Health Centers

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Florida families can now experience convenient access to health care with the opening of five new Walmart Health centers across North and Central Florida. The openings mark Walmart Health’s expansion into Florida, beginning today with the new Jacksonville location at 7075 Collins Rd., situated adjacent to the Collins Road Supercenter. At least four additional locations in Florida will open in the Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa areas.

“Two years after the launch of Walmart Health, we continue evolving and growing to make health care even more accessible to the communities we serve,” said Dr. David Carmouche, senior vice president of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart. “With only one primary care doctor per 1,380 Florida residents, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for care in three major cities in the Sunshine State, delivering quality health care at the right time in the right setting, right next to where many Floridians get their groceries. We are part of these communities, and we are excited to bring more options for in-person and telehealth care services to our neighbors.”

Five Locations Across Florida

Situated adjacent to Walmart Supercenters, these convenient state-of-the-art Walmart Health centers provide a range of services, including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health and counseling, dental, optical, hearing, and more. Onsite Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.

Walmart is committed to Florida with more than 380 retail locations and 120,000 associates. The company is excited to meet the needs of Florida’s residents as the state’s population grows. From 2010 to 2019, Florida’s population grew 13%, more than double the total U.S. population growth.

The locations and opening dates are scheduled for:

April 5, 2022: 7075 Collins Road (Jacksonville)

April 7, 2022: 1586 Branan Field Road (Middleburg)

April 12, 2022: 904 B Cypress Parkway (Poinciana/Kissimmee)

April 14, 2022: 3647 South Orlando Drive (Sanford)

June 7, 2022: 28516 State Road 54 (Wesley Chapel)

To meet the needs of busy families, these Walmart Health centers will offer care seven days a week with convenient weekend and evening hours as well as telehealth options on Sundays:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 am – 7:30 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday telehealth: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Walmart Health is operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers on-site will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources, and be a familiar presence for regular visits.

Patients can make an appointment, input insurance information, and confirm eligibility at walmarthealth.com.

First in Florida: Epic Electronic Health Records

Announced in 2021, all Walmart Health locations in Florida will be the first centers to utilize Epic health technology. Epic is the most widely used and comprehensive health records system in the U.S., used by more than 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics, including most U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools.

Through this single, unified system, Walmart Health will engage patients, health care professionals, insurance carriers and other stakeholders while enhancing communication, personalization and information sharing amongst health care professionals and patients utilizing a patient portal.

About Walmart in Florida

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Florida, we serve customers at 387 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 120,954 associates in Florida. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $8 billion with Florida suppliers in FYE21 and supporting 82,394 Florida supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. In FYE21, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $109.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Florida. Learn more at http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

