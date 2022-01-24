X-Chem’s New AI-Powered Ecosystem to Accelerate Drug Discovery

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DrugDiscoveryX-Chem, the leader of DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology and artificial intelligence (AI) for small molecule drug discovery, today announced the availability of XD3 — X-Chem’s Dynamic Drug Discovery ecosystem for biopharma partners and clients. XD3 combines the vast trove of data generated by DEL screening, the analytical and predictive power of X-Chem’s artificial intelligence platform, ArtemisAI, and its deep medicinal chemistry expertise into an end-to-end package designed to accelerate the path to new medicines.

“The generation of large datasets and artificial intelligence are transforming drug discovery,” said X-Chem CEO, Matt Clark, Ph.D. “We believe our XD3 Dynamic Drug Discovery ecosystem will maximally leverage our state-of-the-art technology in the pursuit of innovative drugs for novel and difficult disease targets. We want to transform the drug discovery process to bring drug hunters from target-to-clinical candidate at unparalleled speed.”

With XD3, X-Chem’s scientists seamlessly combine DEL, medicinal chemistry and AI to deliver enhanced small molecule drug discovery services in these combinations:

  • AI + DEL applies the ArtemisAI platform to the depth of DEL screening data; we can predict novel hits and expand the scope of chemical space accessed for hit generation
  • DEL + Med Chem combines DEL screening with medicinal chemistry to streamline progression from hit-to-lead to candidate
  • Med Chem + AI accelerates medicinal chemistry through use of ArtemisAI’s predictive models for key pharmacological parameters

About X-Chem

X-Chem is a leader in small molecule drug discovery services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As pioneers of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform to discover novel small molecule leads against challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. As experts in medicinal chemistry, X-Chem can take those leads and progress them to clinical candidates with unmatched speed. Throughout the process, X-Chem’s advanced proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology accelerates all steps in the process. X-Chem also provides libraries, reagents and informatic tools to allow DEL operators to get the most of their DEL platform. X-Chem empowers its partners to effectively build drug pipelines from target to clinical candidate, enhanced with AI.

