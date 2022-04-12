XIFIN Executives to Speak at Executive War College on Industry Disruptors Affecting US Healthcare and Diagnostics

Lâle White Keynote Addresses Rising Consumerism, Evolving Pharmacy Roles, and the Potential of Big Data

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the 2022 Executive War College Conference on Laboratory and Pathology Management in New Orleans this week, XIFIN’s executive chairman and CEO Lâle White will present a keynote: “Consumers, Retail Pharmacies, and Big Data: New Market Dynamics Poised to Reshape Who Orders and Pays for Clinical Lab Services and Genetic Tests.”

The competitive landscape for laboratories and pathology practices is changing. Consumer and retail businesses are becoming the next healthcare companies. White will discuss the opportunity for diagnostic providers to embark on strategic ventures between laboratory, pharmacy and other specialized diagnostics to offer disease specific care, and an exceptional patient experience at lower cost. Later that day, White will delve further into these and other opportunities as she moderates a panel discussion with industry leaders from Truvian Sciences, Lighthouse Lab Services, and Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN).

Continuing on the theme of consumer driven healthcare XIFIN executives will discuss the role of revenue cycle management capabilities in the patient experience and the impact of denials and appeals. The laboratory and diagnostic sectors have seen dramatic changes over the past few years including acceleration of AI in digital pathology, at-home testing becoming part of the mainstream, Revenue Cycle Management automation and healthcare regulations such as the No Surprises Act. The need for data and technology has never been stronger as providers seek to adapt to the ever-changing state of healthcare and meet the demands of consumers for affordable, convenient and accessible care.

Executive War College kicks off April 27, 2022, in New Orleans, LA.

XIFIN participation includes:

Wednesday, April 27

10:05 AM CT : “Consumers, Retail Pharmacies, and Big Data: New Market Dynamics Poised to Reshape Who Orders and Pays for Clinical Lab Services and Genetic Tests,” a keynote address from Lâle White

4:45 PM CT: "Thinking Strategically: Spotting Opportunities Created by the Evolution of Healthcare, Value-Based Reimbursement, and New Technologies," a panel discussion moderated by Lâle White, featuring Jon Harol, Founder Lighthouse Lab Services, Jeff Hawkins, President and CEO Truvian Sciences, and Tim Pletcher, Executive Director MiHIN.

Thursday, April 28

8:30 AM CT: “Proven Results from the Trenches: Adopting RCM Portals and Automation,” a general session with Ben Conroy, director of strategic molecular revenue operations, XIFIN; and Joel Perez, senior manager, customer accounts, XIFIN

Friday, April 29

11:00 AM CT: “Latest Trends and Denials Involving Lab Test Claims,” a workshop session with Diana Richard, director of anatomic pathology development, XIFIN

To learn more about the 2022 Executive War College agenda, please visit www.executivewarcollege.com.

About XIFIN

XIFIN is a healthcare information technology company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare. The company’s cloud-based technology facilitates connectivity and workflow automation for accessing and sharing clinical and financial diagnostic data, linking healthcare stakeholders in the delivery and reimbursement of care across diagnostic, retail pharmacy and oncology markets. The company provides cross-specialty industry analytics including its Lab Volume Index, which provides a measurement of laboratory testing volumes across the US. Its synthesis of diagnostic data enables comparisons of hospital, genetics, pathology, routine lab, COVID-19, and antibody testing across key segments. To learn more, visit www.XIFIN.com, follow XIFIN on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XIFIN blog.

Contacts

Amy Thompson



[email protected]

202-297-3462