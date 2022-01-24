Zonetail Launches with Another Prominent Canadian-Based PMC, Representing ~22,000 Doors and an Estimated 20,000 Existing Users

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2022) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has launched with its newest client, a prominent Property Management Company (PMC) in Canada, representing approximately 22,000 doors.

The Company’s newest PMC client, (who requested not to be named in this release) utilizes Yardi’s RENTCafe mobile platform across their full portfolio of buildings. Zonetail is excited to announce that its unique ‘Explore’ Marketplace plug-in, which was built specifically for this purpose and announced in the press release dated November 15, 2021, was successfully embedded into their RENTCafe platform that has an estimated 20,000 current and active users. This existing userbase provides an instant market for Zonetail’s transactional and paid advertising clients, allowing immediate tenant access to all of the local and national content that the full ‘Zonetail Home’ platform offers. The next time a tenant opens their PMC RENTCafe app, the Zonetail marketplace will be there, right on the landing page.

The Company reports that the phased rollout with its latest client has begun with the launch of their buildings in the Cambridge, Kitchener and Guelph region of Ontario, an area where Zonetail already has extensive coverage. It is expected that the next phase will include the remainder of their buildings in Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, followed by their buildings in Western Canada.

“This is the kind of explosive growth we expect, as more and more PMCs across North America recognize the value of the Company’s software. Whether a PMC wants the full Zonetail Home platform, or the Zonetail Explore plug-in, we have the solution for them,” said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. Holmes continued, “The exciting thing that we are realizing is the growth comes in chunks – thousands of new units and thousands of new users with each signing. This is why the timing was right for the Company to introduce the latest evolution of the business model, The Zonetail Marketplace.” Further details on the Zonetail Marketplace can be found in the Company’s last Corporate Update, dated April 11, 2022.

This latest signing increases Zonetail’s high-rise residential property portfolio by over 20%, bringing the new unit total to approximately 130,000 households. Once fully rolled out, it will also increase the Zonetail Canadian userbase base by 100%. The Company adds that it is a substantial addition to its market penetration in Ontario and Western Canada.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services​. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model – providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO, Zonetail Inc.

T: (416) 994-5399 E: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to Zonetail’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Zonetail’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Zonetail undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Zonetail in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors Zonetail believes are appropriate, and, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Zonetail believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, prospective purchasers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120785