ZoomInfo Earns Top Spot in 25 G2 Grids for Fifth Consecutive Quarter

Company Sweeps Top Grid Placement in Three Major Categories

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has earned the top spot on 25 grids in G2’s Spring 2022 Grid® Reports.

ZoomInfo continued its streak of market leadership, collecting at least 25 No. 1 rankings in each of the last five Grid Reports, including the overall Buyer Intent Data Tools category along with the top spot in every Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence category.

“Our customers expect best-in-class solutions to funnel their revenue growth and we strive to deliver on that expectation,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “It’s affirming to see that our customers are already benefiting from RevOS, our newly-introduced modern revenue operating system, with the consistently positive reviews they’re sharing.”

For the eighth straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Account Intelligence sections. Also of note:

ZoomInfo has topped at least 19 different grids for seven consecutive quarters.

ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the Overall and Mid-Market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 17th consecutive quarter.

ZoomInfo was named the No. 1 Enterprise solution in six different sections.

37 of ZoomInfo’s 43 rankings were in the top-two on their grid.

Chorus by ZoomInfo appeared on 15 grids and maintained its No. 1 Enterprise positions in both Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching.

Engage by ZoomInfo climbed to the No. 1 spot in the Auto Dialer Small Business grid, one of its 15 grid appearances.

The Spring 2022 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveals the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

