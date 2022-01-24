2022 Syntellis Summit Will Mobilize Finance Leaders to Combat Rising Costs and Labor Issues with Data-Driven, Intelligent Solutions

Leaders from healthcare, financial and higher education institutions, and other businesses, gather to share how leveraging artificial intelligence and big data can drive organizational success

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Over 1,500 financial leaders from many of the country’s most foundational institutions will gather next week at Syntellis Performance Solutions’ 2022 Syntellis Summit, a three-day virtual event that will empower finance teams to address the industry’s most immediate challenges through the use of data and innovative software solutions. Syntellis, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data, and intelligence solutions, will also honor four organizations with its Most Valuable Performer (MVP) Award, which recognizes customers that have demonstrated innovative use of Syntellis solutions to achieve transformative business outcomes.

Syntellis customers — hailing from healthcare, higher education, financial institutions, and other key industries — faced another difficult year as labor shortages, unprecedented inflation, and economic uncertainty continued to pose new and complex challenges. Businesses navigated these hurdles, utilizing Syntellis’ intelligent planning and performance solutions that offer real-time, actionable insights to help guide their data-driven decision-making while identifying new opportunities for organizational success.

“At Syntellis, we are cultivating a culture dedicated to the success of our customers, delivering best-in-class solutions and services for our most essential organizations,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis. “Syntellis Summit is an opportunity for us to come together, share ideas and best practices and empower financial leaders to maximize the data and intelligence available to them and realize their full potential.”

At the event, Syntellis will also recognize its MVP Award recipients, honoring the innovative ways customers have used Syntellis solutions to improve organizational performance, solve challenges, and achieve measurable outcomes while positively impacting the communities they serve. The 2022 MVP Award winners are:

The 2022 Summit will feature more than 70 breakout sessions with 45 customers sharing their experiences to help peers navigate financial challenges. Peter Diamandis, a leading voice on how data and technology is making the world a better place, will deliver the event’s keynote. Key sessions that showcase relevant industry case studies, best practices, and insights for maximizing Syntellis solutions include:

AdventHealth Drives Performance Improvements with Axiom Enterprise Decision Support

Profitability Strategies and Best Practices at Utah Community Credit Union

Emory University School of Medicine’s Data and Process Transformation Road Map

Integrated & Informed Higher Education Financial Planning: How the University of North Texas Established Cohesive Processes

Paint by Numbers: Providing Better Labor Planning Through Productivity Data

Higher Education Outlook: Trends Shaping the Future of Colleges & Universities led by Doug Lederman, Editor & Co-Founder, Inside Higher Ed

In line with Syntellis’ commitment to fostering a culture of wellness and creating a positive impact in the communities it serves, the event will also feature a virtual 5K benefitting Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO), whose mission is to create a more equitable society by closing career and educational gaps for young people from historically excluded communities.

The full agenda for the 2022 Syntellis Summit is now available. Follow along and uncover critical insights on Twitter and LinkedIn (#SyntellisSummit).

Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions for healthcare, higher education and financial institutions. Syntellis' solutions include Axiom and Connected Analytics software, which help finance professionals elevate performance by acquiring insights, accelerating decisions and advancing their business plans. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its solutions, Syntellis has proven industry expertise in helping organizations transform their visions into reality.

