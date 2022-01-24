Quantcast Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Winning Submission, Let the Cookie Crumble: Rising Above the Cookie Conundrum, Underscores The Most Pressing Issue Facing Marketers and Publishers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Technical Innovation of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The Stevie award for Technical Innovation of the Year recognizes Quantcast’s transformative cookieless solution, which allows marketers to activate cookieless audiences with one click, measure results, and realize greater scale without third-party cookies. Quantcast’s multi-signal approach future-proofs digital advertising for marketers and gives them the tools to gain business advantage with cookieless advertising today.

“To survive and thrive in our digitally-driven world, marketers and publishers must adapt quickly. With a commitment to helping our customers navigate complexity, ambiguity, and even the unexpected, we’ve made significant investments to create alternative technology that is available today and doesn’t rely on third-party cookies,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO and co-founder of Quantcast. “This recognition validates our commitment to developing future-proof solutions for the open internet.”

“As governments and laws crack down on third-party cookies and the advertising walled gardens like Google and Facebook, equity for advertisers is going to be increasingly important,” said the Stevie® Awards judging panel. “A cookieless future is indeed the direction where the advertisement industry is heading…and it’s great to see Quantcast take the lead there and be first to market with a cookieless solution for the Quantcast platform. That, along with using AI/ML to get better conversions for their customers is going to put them in a good spot when it comes to future growth and expansion.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Quantcast was nominated in the Technical Innovation of the Year category for Organizations with Up to 1,000 Employees.

Over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our award-winning solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at https://www.quantcast.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Contacts

10Fold Communications



[email protected]

Maria Malsin, Senior Communications Manager, Quantcast



[email protected]