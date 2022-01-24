Storage Post Eyes Billion Dollar Storage Venture With Almanac Realty Investors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Storage Post, an industry leading self-storage owner and manager recently reached an agreement with a fund sponsored by Almanac Realty Investors (“Almanac”), a business unit of Neuberger Berman, to provide up to $500 million of capital to further the Storage Post growth strategy. The capital will allow Storage Post to accelerate its proven platform investment strategy of acquiring self-storage assets in the most attractive markets in the United States.

Led by CEO Bruce Roch, the Storage Post management team has been a leader in the self-storage market for over 30 years. Storage Post’s vertically integrated investment strategy involves acquisitions, repositioning, and development. Storage Post’s proprietary operations technologies immediately create value and growth with accelerated lease up in facilities. Storage Post will partner with Almanac to build a diversified, institutional-quality portfolio of self-storage assets throughout the country.

“Our partnership with a world class investor like Almanac combines capital, strategic guidance, and industry expertise making us the preferred buyer in the self-storage acquisition space,” said Dylan Delaune, Storage Post COO/CIO.

“The Principals of Storage Post have a 30-year track record of acquiring, developing, and managing self-storage facilities. The business is vertically-integrated with significant operating and technology capabilities and as such, we believe it to be well positioned to achieve meaningful scale in the storage sector,” said David Haltiner, Managing Director at Almanac. “We are pleased to establish this well-capitalized platform in partnership with Storage Post and to support the next phase of growth.”

A team of Duval & Stachenfeld attorneys led by Terri Adler and Paul Schwartz served as counsel to Almanac on the transaction. Dentons represented Storage Post with a team led by partners Donald Hammett and Kristina Beirne.

“As growth capital investors, Almanac has a sophisticated approach to taking sponsors’ businesses to the next level, and Storage Post will benefit from Almanac’s institutional capabilities as it expands its national footprint,” said Schwartz. “We were able to utilize our real estate, corporate, and tax expertise to find a deal structure and governance approach that made sense for both parties and would position Storage Post to supercharge its growth in the years ahead.”

Redimere Advisors LLC was exclusive advisor to Storage Post. Ankh Real Estate Inc. acted as a subadvisor to Redimere.

About Storage Post

Storage Post LLC (d/b/a Storage Post) is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of self-storage assets. Based in Atlanta, GA, the company owns and manages over 3.0 million square feet. For more information visit, www.storagepost.com.

About Almanac Realty Investors

Almanac Realty Investors, a business unit of Neuberger Berman, is a leading provider of growth capital to public and private real estate companies. Originally founded in 1981 under the name Rothschild Realty, Almanac Realty Investors partners with established owner-operators in all sectors of the real estate market to accelerate company growth and has committed more than $6.8 billion in capital to 49 real estate companies, both public and private, throughout North America. For more information, visit www.almanacrealty.com.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $447 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

About Duval & Stachenfeld LLP

Duval & Stachenfeld (“D&S”) is one of the largest real estate-focused law firms in New York City and one of the city’s largest real estate legal teams. Since its inception 24 years ago, D&S has provided clients with a “Pure Play” in high-quality real estate law, headlined by the Real Estate Practice Group, which has distinguished itself with its focus on complex, sophisticated transactional work. For more information, visit https://www.dsllp.com/

About Dentons

Dentons is the world’s largest law firm, connecting top-tier talent to the world’s challenges and opportunities with 20,000 professionals including 12,000 lawyers, in more than 200 locations, in more than 80 countries. Dentons’ polycentric and purpose-driven approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity, and award-winning client service challenge the status quo to advance client interests. www.dentons.com

