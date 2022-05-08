8minute Solar Energy’s Technology Recognized by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea

8minute’s smart technology solutions were recognized in the 2022 Energy and 2022 Established Excellence Categories

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8minute Solar Energy (8minute), one of the nation’s leading solar and energy storage developers, has been honored by Fast Company magazine for its innovative, advanced controls technology—the “brain” of a power plant that is enabling the next generation of smarter, more reliable clean energy. In the highly competitive World Changing Ideas Awards released annually by Fast Company, 8minute’s smart energy solutions were selected as an Honorable Mention in the Energy category and as a Finalist in Established Excellence category, which evaluates pioneering projects from companies that have been in business between 5 and 14 years.

“Enabled by our cutting-edge and rigorously-tested technology, 8minute is delivering energy without limitations—energy that’s lower cost, more reliable and cleaner than ever before. We are leading the industry’s shift from simple to smart solar—turning the sun into a fully dispatchable source of clean energy, delivered exactly when and where it’s needed,” said Dr. Tom Buttgenbach, Founder and CEO of 8minute. “To effectively combat climate change, our country must deploy renewables at a much faster rate, and 8minute’s solutions provide the confidence and tools to do so. I am proud of our team of engineers and innovators at 8minute, whose dedication to improving the future of energy continue to be recognized and push the industry in exciting new directions.”

Fast Company honored 8minute’s intelligent controls systems for smart power plants, which unlocks value previously unavailable from renewables. This technology integrates solar and battery storage into one seamless system to provide flexible, predictable output to the grid and helps utilities dynamically manage load. With over 18 GW of solar and 24 GWh of energy storage in development—enough energy to provide power for 20 million people—8minute is scaling and deploying these advanced controls across one of the largest development pipelines in the country. The company’s portfolio of record-breaking projects reflects its commitment to continuous innovation, reduced cost and improved reliability.

The World Changing Ideas awards are focused on elevating technology focused on societal good and tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health and other crises. The awards are judged by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters, who select winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more.

ABOUT 8MINUTE SOLAR ENERGY

As a record-breaking, unrivaled technology leader, 8minute Solar Energy (8minute) is championing the clean energy transition in the United States and shaping the future of energy through its next generation of smart solar power plants. Since its founding in 2009, 8minute has successfully put 2 GW of solar projects in operation and currently has over 18 GW of solar and 24 GWh of energy storage projects under development. By prioritizing technology and engineering innovation, 8minute’s best-in-class team has continued to set new industry records: developing the largest solar plant in the nation starting in 2011, delivering the first operational solar plant in the U.S. to beat fossil fuel prices in 2016, and securing a deal to deliver solar with storage at record-low prices in 2019. Now one of the largest solar developers in the country with an established track record of delivering above-market profitability, 8minute’s relentless pursuit of smart energy generation is unlocking growth and expanding access to affordable and reliable clean energy.

For more information, visit www.8minute.com, and follow 8minute on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Katie Struble



Director, Corporate Communications



[email protected]