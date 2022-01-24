Nucleus Research Releases 2022 iPaaS Technology Value Matrix

Boomi, IBM, Informatica, TIBCO, Tray.io, and Workato lead the market in delivering outstanding value through integration platform as a service.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI–Nucleus Research found the Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) market experienced significant growth during the past 12 months as organizations look to maximize the ROI from their operational data.

“Nucleus found that enterprises with sizable IT teams tend to implement multiple integration solutions following a best-of-breed approach to maximize efficiency when integrating data at scale,” said Research Analyst Alexander Wurm, Senior Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. “Alternatively, mid-market organizations prioritize comprehensive platforms with extensive pre-built capabilities and low-code tools to minimize administrative costs and achieve enterprise-grade integration with less personnel.”

Over the past 12 months, organizations have continued to deploy low-code environments to simplify integration processes, reduce costs, enable business users, and redeploy developers to more advanced areas and projects. Nucleus expects increased demand for increased functionality in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation to simplify integration tasks and reduce the cost of supporting continuously changing software environments.

Leaders in this year’s Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality. They include Boomi, IBM, Informatica, TIBCO, Tray.io, and Workato.

The Experts in this year’s Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. They include Infor, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP.

Facilitators in this year’s Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. They include MuleSoft, SnapLogic, and Zapier due to their ease of use.

Core Providers tend to deliver core capabilities at a low price point. This year’s Value Matrix Core Providers include the Cloud Elements, Jitterbit, and Talend.

To download the full 2022 iPaaS Technology Value Matrix, click here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Morgan Whitehead



Nucleus Research



[email protected]