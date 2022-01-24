Logistics Property Co. Announces the Appointment of Brent Steele as Chief Investment Officer

The global investment executive brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clearerheights–Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) announces the appointment of Brent Steele as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Steele is another important addition to LPC’s growing team of senior executives.

In the newly created role, Brent will be based in LPC’s Orange County, Calif. office. He is responsible for expanding the company’s development and investment programs, capital markets exposure and corporate growth nationally.

“We’re excited to welcome Brent to the LPC team,” said Jim Martell, LPC’s Chief Executive Officer. “His appointment marks a significant point in LPC’s corporate evolution to a diversified logistics real estate platform.”

Brent brings more than 20 years’ experience in finance and more than 15 years in real estate investment and development to the role.

“I am very excited about joining the experienced team at LPC,” said Steele. “This is a tremendous opportunity to help grow a highly respected real estate investment and development platform.”

Prior to joining LPC, the global investment executive was Head of the Americas Real Estate Team at the Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) where he invested more than $6 billion of equity investments across all product types.

Brent was a Senior Director with CBRE Global Investors in Los Angeles (now CBRE Investment Management) where he executed on value-add and opportunistic investments across all product types, and a Senior Associate at AIG Global Real Estate.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of modern logistics properties. The group is led by a diverse management team that averages more than 25 years of experience and has developed more than 54.7 million square feet of logistics buildings since 1995. LPC is headquartered in Chicago with more than 70 employees strategically located across eight offices. Its portfolio currently comprises 50 buildings across 22 million square feet in key logistics markets across North America with an estimated end value of more than $3 billion. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.

Contacts

Jude Fitzgerald



Chief Marketing Officer, Logistics Property Co.



+1 708 667 6972



[email protected]