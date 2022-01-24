ACI Learning CTO Don Pezet Selected to Moderate 2022 RSA Conference Session Focused on Finding and Growing Cybersecurity Talent

Pezet will be joined by experienced educators, practitioners, and resource providers to present and debate different perspectives on filling security jobs in today’s skill-gapped workforce

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Learning, the leading subscription-based Audit, Cyber-Security and IT training platform provider, today announced that Don Pezet, CTO of ACI Learning and co-founder and Lead Edutainer for ITProTV, will speak at the 2022 RSA Conference. Pezet will serve as the moderator for the session, “Talent Shortage: Fact or Myth? Resources for Finding and Growing Talent,” taking place on Monday, June 6, at 2:20 pm PT.

The session will present different perspectives on filling security jobs in today’s skill-gapped workforce to help people find talent and overcome the major hurdles of establishing talent. Pezet will be joined by panelists Rita Gurevich, CEO and Founder of SPHERE; John Hammond, Senior Security Researcher at Huntress and prominent YouTuber; and John Strand, Owner of Black Hills Information Security. Whether attendees are hiring for their own organization, or are looking to advance their own career, this panel will present, examine, and debate the following approaches to solving this industry challenge:

Training programs, free YouTube content, and experiences such as Hack the Box or cyber ranges that provide excellent skill sets

The value of certifications vs. degrees for gaining skills needed for jobs

Build or buy? How and when to hire IT staff and train them up for cyber roles to build teams through certifications, mentorships, and experience instead of paying premiums for more experienced hires

Whether an employer should be responsible for training and career development or if it falls on individuals

Developing accessible platforms and pathways for increasing diversity in IT

“One of the biggest workforce hurdles today is that the hiring process in security lacks a common standard for what is considered “hands on experience”. Recruiters have been filtering for the same three certifications and experience details forever. It’s time to expand our collective views on what qualifies someone for a security job, adjust expectations for the time it takes to train someone, and consider a wider pool of candidates and where to find them,” said Pezet. “I look forward to moderating this discussion at RSA, to address the need for more portable, easily accessible, and affordable training, mentorship, and apprenticeships to help people who could make a huge impact on security teams gain the necessary skills.”

With a career spanning over 25 years, Pezet brings a wealth of knowledge related to IT and security training to the RSA conference. Don is certified as a trainer by vendors such as Microsoft, CompTIA, Google, and Cisco, and his certifications include CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CVE, CCNA, CCNP, JNCIA, JNCIS, PMP, HP Master ASE, MCP, MCSE, MCSA, MCTS, MCITP, and LPIC-2.

To attend the session, “Talent Shortage: Fact or Myth? Resources for Finding and Growing Talent,” register for the RSA Conference. To stay up to date on all of ACI Learning’s news, please visit https://www.acilearning.com/.

ACI Learning trains leaders in Cybersecurity, Audit, and Information Technology. Whether they’re starting their career, mastering their profession, or developing their team, ACI Learning is with them every step of the way. ACI Learning believes that training is not a transaction, but an ongoing essential of life-long learning and career growth. The company helps professionals choose which learning path suits them best, delivers personalized training in the way they want it, and helps them to find the right career opportunity. To learn more, visit https://www.acilearning.com/.

