Tina Gravel, Jean O’Neill, Tamara Prazak, Jackie Funk and Tara Tomei Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

Appgate, Inc. (OTC: APGT), the secure access company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five of its top channel leaders to CRN's Women of the Channel list for 2022. Tina Gravel, Jean O'Neill, Jackie Funk, Tamara Prazak and Tara Tomei have been recognized for their remarkable accomplishments in the IT channel. Honorees on this annual list include vendors, distributors and solution providers whose vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the IT channel industry every day.

“To have not one but five women named to CRN’s Women of the Channel list speaks volumes about the contributions they have made to the channel ecosystem, both individually and as a team. Together, they are leading the charge in working with our partners to help advance Zero Trust security progress in today’s complex, hybrid IT environments. We could not be prouder of their accomplishments and the important roles they play as mentors and leaders at Appgate and within the broader cybersecurity community,” said Jawahar Sivasankaran, President and Chief Operating Officer at Appgate.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

Tina Gravel, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, brings nearly 30 years of experience in security, outsourcing and cloud in leading Appgate’s strategic development initiatives, helping sellers guide their clients to solutions that protect their most-trusted information technology assets. Tina has implemented numerous innovative channel initiatives that have furthered Appgate’s business goals. She created the Sentinel Program, a rewards-based educational program built for partners who want to advance their technical skills and engage with a community of like-minded practitioners. Over the past year, Tina expanded the Sentinel Program with additional rewards and training and led the identification and purchase of a new partner relationship management (PRM) system. Her push to sell to service providers positively impacted every department, and she was able to double her team size, hiring program leads, regional channel directors and national account managers. Tina is a four-time CRN Channel Chief and has been named to the CRN Women of the Channel list seven times.

Jean O’Neill, Vice President of Channel, has over 20 years of technology industry experience with deep channel expertise. She is a talented leader with a strong track record of initiating and building partnerships with high-growth companies in the security and managed services space. Jean partners with key stakeholders on both the company and the client side, driving alignment, growth strategies, solution development, pipeline acceleration and account penetration with service integrators and independent software vendor partners. In 2021, she focused on expanding activity and revenue within the West Coast territory, merging multiple diverse channel programs. This is the fourth consecutive year she has been named to the Women of the Channel list.

Tamara Prazak has more than 20 years of experience in technology. As Senior Director of Channel Sales, she empowers partners to lead their customers through their Zero Trust journey by deploying modern, secure access solutions for today’s hybrid enterprise. She has successfully developed and implemented channel strategy initiatives for Appgate, driving top-line bookings growth and over 30% growth in year-over-year (YOY) opportunity production. Working closely with Appgate’s partners, Tamara has helped increase the pipeline significantly. Tamara serves on the board of directors for Cloud Girls and the CompTIA Channel Advisory Board. She was named to the Channel Partners Online 20 Tech Channel Thought Leaders You Should Know list in 2018 and has been a CRN Women of the Channel recipient for eight years.

Jackie Funk, Director of Channel Marketing, is a 30-year veteran in the IT industry. She is a passionate, driven IT executive with extensive experience across sales, marketing and delivery. She brings an “outside-in” approach to her roles, putting her customers and partner community at the center of everything she does. Whether building a channel marketing strategy, developing relationships with new partners, or expanding relationships with existing ones, Jackie is always seeking creative, innovative ways to set her organization apart. Last year, Jackie helped formally launch the Appgate Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program and led the planning, execution and participation of Appgate’s first channel conference since the pandemic. She supported more than 30 partner- and customer-facing events (80% virtual), significantly increasing Appgate’s indirect sales pipeline and deepening partner relationships. She has served as a member of numerous channel, industry and company boards, including Women of the Channel, Cisco Global Partner Marketing Council, Polycom Partner Marketing Council, the Women’s Network of Dimension Data, the Women of the Channel Leadership Network, and the Association of Channel Women.

Tara Tomei is Director of Northeast Channel Sales and has more than 15 years of experience in IT channel sales. Tara has a well-rounded background, having covered both inside and outside sales, as well as manufacturer and reseller positions. Tara is focused on enabling the current Appgate partner base, developing new VAR channel partners, setting sales strategies and achieving sales targets. She specializes in maintaining and enhancing existing relationships with channel partners across the region.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

