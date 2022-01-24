Cross Country Healthcare Wins National Recognition for Innovation and Leadership

Workforce Solutions Talent Platform Earns 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH), a market-leading workforce solutions, tech-enabled talent platform, and staffing and advisory services firm, announced today that it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award for Leadership and Innovation.

“We are immensely proud of this Energage Cultural Excellence honor as Leadership and Innovation are two of our key pillars of focus in 2022,” said John A. Martins, President, and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “We strive to create teams of experienced, best-in-class leaders within our organization and lead with a digital-first innovative approach that is establishing us as a leader in the industry and makes us an employer of choice.”

The Top Workplaces award for Leadership and Innovation celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and lead the company’s direction while also embedding Innovation into their culture and creating an environment where new ideas are created directly by employees.

Awarded by Energage, the Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

“Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) is a market-leading workforce solutions, tech-enabled talent platform, and staffing, recruitment, and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction.

Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other news releases and additional information about the Company can be obtained online at crosscountryhealthcare.com/press-room.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.



Karen Varga-Sinka



Senior Director, Corporate Communications



[email protected]