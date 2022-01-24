Digi International 2021 Channel Awards Honors IoT Products and Services’ Distributor and Channel Partners for Excellence

Companies Recognized Based on Excellence, Value and Contribution to Advancing the Overall IoT Market in 2021

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 Channel Awards. The recognition is awarded to Digi’s distributors and channel partners that excelled in providing exceptional value to its products and services customers – supporting their IoT connectivity needs, while advancing the overall IoT market throughout 2021.

The Channel Awards were granted in two categories to the following companies:

Networking 2021 annual award category:

OEM 2021 annual award category:

“These award recipients demonstrate exceptional professionalism and leadership, and we congratulate each of them on this well-deserved award,” said Digi International President and CEO Ron Konezny. “Like the Internet of Things itself, it takes an entire dedicated ecosystem of collaborative partners to unleash the full potential of technology and innovation to support today’s complex business needs. Each honoree played a key role in contributing to Digi International’s overall success in 2021, and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2022 and beyond.”

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com.

Contacts

Peter Ramsay

Global Results Communications

[email protected]
949.307.5908

