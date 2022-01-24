NantHealth NaviNet Open Wins “Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award” in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual awards program recognizes outstanding health and medical technology products and companies

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that its NaviNet Open platform has been selected as the winner of the “Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award” in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. This is the second year in a row NantHealth has won a MedTech Breakthrough award. In 2021, the company was named winner of the “Best Overall MedTech Software” award for its Eviti Connect platform by MedTech Breakthrough.

“Our continued drive for excellence in healthcare has seen us develop NaviNet Open to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. Health plans can transform themselves from organizations traditionally viewed as gatekeepers to active participants in improving the quality of care at all stages and dramatically increasing process efficiencies,” said Ron Louks, chief operating officer at NantHealth.

NaviNet Open is a payer-provider collaboration platform that facilitates provider engagement and generates reliable, actionable data throughout the continuum of care delivery. With NaviNet Open, payers and providers benefit from increased operational efficiency, streamlined communication, and significant savings.

The NaviNet Open solutions deliver rich transactional and interactive workflows that meet payers’ business and technical needs. The flexible integration with the payers’ backend systems and third-party applications means information comes directly from the source in real-time. Configurable applications allow for rapid implementation specific to each payer’s data and business requirements.

As a two-time MedTech Breakthrough award winner, in 2021 NantHealth was recognized with the “Best Overall MedTech Software” award for its Eviti Connect for Oncology platform, which streamlines the authorization of cancer treatment, ensuring prescription of high-quality, high-value care and setting patients on the path to appropriate treatment sooner. It also validates decisions with evidence-based medicine and payer policies before treatment begins. The automated process reduces the administrative time involved in obtaining and providing authorizations, aligning all parties around value-based care.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries worldwide.

“The healthcare industry continues to move from fee-for-service to fee-for-value reimbursement, and as health plans expand these value-based care models and create new products, they need to adopt solutions that help them improve provider alignment while exchanging critical information all along the patient care journey,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “NantHealth’s ‘breakthrough’ NaviNet Open platform delivers on this need, leading to reduced manual processes through decreased administrative complexity, and ultimately higher quality, more cost-effective care that directly benefits patients. We extend our sincere congratulations to NantHealth on winning the ‘Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award’ for 2022.”

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

NantHealth Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; our ability to grow the market for our software and data solutions; successfully enhancing our software and data solutions to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate The OpenNMS Group, Inc. into our operations; our use and distribution of open source software; our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, certifications and licenses; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

