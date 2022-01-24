Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study

Domo leads pack of 14 vendors in the 11th annual market assessment

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BIWisdom–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has topped the list of vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study.

In its eleventh edition, the Dresner Advisory Services’ report examined end user deployments and trends around self-service business intelligence (BI). Top vendors in this market were ranked on their collaborative, governance, and Guided Analytics® features, and ability to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

Domo’s cloud-based platform, with its consumer-friendly focus and ability to transform business by putting data to work for everyone, placed it ahead of 13 other vendors.

“We congratulate Domo on its #1 rating in our 11th annual self-service BI market assessment,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer for Dresner Advisory Services. “Now more than ever Self-Service BI is essential for enterprises to increase adoption deeper into their organizations, helping leverage information resources and internal expertise to drive improved decision-making in a governed fashion.”

“Despite the massive increases in data volumes and investments, data leverage is still limited to less than 30% of most organizations. Through our cloud-native design and focus on the user experience we’re helping enterprises be more agile and improve business outcomes. With innovations such as data apps, Domo helps transform the way business gets done,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO.

For a copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, visit here.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

