ADDING MULTIMEDIA Fast Company Recognizes Gatik on 2022 World Changing Ideas List for its Global-First Fully Driverless Milestone

Gatik’s fully driverless operations in Arkansas represent the first time that an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a commercial delivery route on the middle mile anywhere in the world

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, was recognized today on Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2022 list, in the Transportation category, for becoming the first autonomous trucking company worldwide to operate fully driverless, middle mile commercial deliveries. Gatik’s fully driverless solution for B2B short-haul logistics delivers on the promises of autonomy today: enabling real-time access to goods, establishing reliability and speed across the supply chain’s middle mile and contributing to a sustainable, responsible logistics ecosystem.





Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase companies committed to supporting the growth of positive social innovation. Gatik was selected by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters who hand-picked companies from a pool of close to 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe.

“Since founding the company, our mission at Gatik has been to develop a solution to address the most acute pain points on the supply chain, so retailers can maximize the efficiency of their logistics operations and serve their customers with speed and reliability,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company on this prestigious list alongside other leading companies in the mobility and logistics sectors pursuing innovation that will significantly impact today’s society.”

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” said David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

Since commencing commercial operations in 2019, Gatik has achieved a 100 percent safety record ​​across multiple operational sites in North America (including Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Ontario). The company focuses exclusively on fixed, repeatable delivery routes to maximize efficiency, using proprietary, commercial-grade autonomous technology that is purpose built for B2B short-haul logistics. By constraining the operating environment, Gatik has achieved fully driverless operations more quickly than other applications, such as passenger transportation or B2C delivery.

In 2022, Gatik was recognized on Business Insider’s Rising Stars of the Self-Driving Industry and Self-Driving Industry Power Players lists, and named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers. In 2021, Gatik was recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list, as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and as a CES Innovation Award Honoree. In 2020, Gatik was recognized with the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award.

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers and in 2021 launched the world’s first fully driverless commercial delivery service. Gatik’s class 3-6 autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Ontario. Gatik is backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Innovation Endeavors, Wittington Ventures and others, and partners with industry leaders including Ryder, Goodyear, Isuzu and ChargePoint. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company has offices in Mountain View and Toronto. For more information on Gatik, visit www.gatik.ai and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Medium.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

