Somalytics Named Finalist in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for World’s Smallest Nano-Based Capacitive Sensor

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Seattle-based nanotechnology innovator Somalytics Inc. was named a finalist today in Fast Company’s 6th annual World Changing Ideas Awards in the On the Rise category. The awards program honors innovative initiatives that make the world better. Somalytics has introduced the world’s smallest nano-based capacitive sensor that can ‘feel’ human presence. The patent-pending carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC™) capacitive sensors will revolutionize human-machine interfaces, wellness monitoring and safety applications. Somalytics’ eye, gesture, touch and fluid monitoring sensors bring transformative innovations to eye tracking, consumer electronics, the Internet of Things, health and wellness, and transportation.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of its top World Changing Ideas for 2022,” said Barbara Barclay, CEO of Somalytics. “Our new sensor is unlike anything the market has seen before. It’s incredibly sensitive and cost effective to produce and we are excited about collaborating with partners to develop vital applications of this new capacitive technology to improve lives and change the world. We’re also developing a sleep-related wellness product that we will unveil later this year.”

Somalytics is one of 13 finalists who Fast Company is recognizing for being On the Rise, having been in business for four years or less. The awards will be featured in Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue on newsstands May 10 and will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

At CES 2022 in January, Somalytics showcased applications of its new sensor technology for the first time and garnered top accolades as a Best in Show from Android Central and was covered by Wired, ZDNet, Printed Electronics World, Innovation in Textiles, Biometric Update, Embedded, IoT World Today and others.

The company launched in November of 2021, spun out of CoMotion at the University of Washington with support from hard science investment firm IP Group Inc., promising to “bring better ‘sense’ to the digital world.”

About Somalytics

Somalytics is bringing better sense to the digital world. The nanotechnology start-up is commercializing a patent-pending carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC) capacitive sensor, which is a new technology developed by University of Washington researchers in collaboration with CoMotion. Somalytics’ eye, gesture, touch and fluid monitoring sensors are miniature and highly sensitive to the human body. They are designed to improve the human experience through innovations in eye tracking, consumer electronics, AR/VR, the Internet of Things, health and wellness, and transportation. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.somalytics.com.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards



World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

