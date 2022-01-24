Affiliate Management Platform Purply Declared One of The Top Affiliate Software Programmes of 2022 by Software World

Santa Monica, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading software review website Software World has named affiliate management platform, Purply, with their award-winning industry recognition, reputation, and partnerships, as one of the best affiliate programs of the year.

Thousands of businesses, from established eCommerce websites to smaller companies searching for a way to endorse a niche product, rely on Purply and their expertise to help receive recommendations and informative reports to help promote their brand and target the widest possible audience.

Dedicated to providing you with access to affiliate websites and email contacts tailored to your brand and products, Purply, offers a platform where you can centralize your affiliate data, recruit new affiliates, and boost your program with their proven performance-based model.

Easy as 1, 2, 3

Purply’s software is geared towards expediting affiliate program growth for your business by providing proven affiliate and campaign strategies with just three simple steps.

Connect your affiliate program to Purply. Purply will analyze over 10,000,000 data points similar to your business profile and show you the best route for success. You will then receive daily suggestions for new affiliate partners, commission rates, proven campaign ideas, trend expectations and an associated sales forecast tailored to your business.

Their specialist team is always optimizing, innovating, and adding new features to create the best affiliate management software available, so you can rest assured that the information you receive will help you make those crucial business decisions.

You can also check out the blog on Purply’s website to find useful information on affiliate marketing, how to drive sales, and other key strategies that give you the knowledge to achieve results.

Cutting Edge Features

As an industry leader, Purply has several unique features that ensure the service they provide equips you with information that is valuable and actionable for your business or brand.

Power of Data – Purply holds over 14,415,517 successful sales conversions with each linked to a specific campaign and traffic source, which makes them poised to lead you to your next sale.

– Purply holds over 14,415,517 successful sales conversions with each linked to a specific campaign and traffic source, which makes them poised to lead you to your next sale. Time Tested Suggestion Engine – Purply takes into account your campaign, cost, ad copy, product price, and affiliates to provide you with personalized suggestions on the best course of action.

– Purply takes into account your campaign, cost, ad copy, product price, and affiliates to provide you with personalized suggestions on the best course of action. Exponential Growth – Their campaign suggestion engine works daily to ensure your targets are hit by analyzing your opportunities and future sales.

– Their campaign suggestion engine works daily to ensure your targets are hit by analyzing your opportunities and future sales. Observational VS Actionable Data – Noting which affiliates drive sales is integral to success and Purply shows you how to replicate it.

– Noting which affiliates drive sales is integral to success and Purply shows you how to replicate it. AI Software – As their technology adapts and evolves with the ever-increasing rise of new technology, you will gain even more information that is beneficial to grow your brand or business.

– As their technology adapts and evolves with the ever-increasing rise of new technology, you will gain even more information that is beneficial to grow your brand or business. Global Context – Purply provides you with key knowledge to show how your brand fits into the global economic picture.

With all of this, it is no wonder that Software World said that Purply is “ideal for businesses that are launching or currently managing an affiliate program” as they help brands “determine what is required to make their affiliate program successful by recommending the right affiliate partners and providing customized strategic insights.”

Advertise Purple

Advertise Purple has used it’s proven affiliate success to create Purply which works with over 87,000 of the top producing affiliates around the globe.

These close relationships with leading publishers mean that the experts at Advertise Purple know exactly where to find the best converting advertising inventory for your offer.

Advertise Purple has received recognition and awards from a number of leading business magazines and institutions, such as, Entrepreneur Magazine and Forbes, so you can guarantee that they will provide you with the right affiliate, test traffic in a timely manner and utilize the perfect creative style for your campaign, so you can achieve optimal sales growth.

More information

To find out more about Purply and their list of services, please visit their website at https://purply.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/affiliate-management-platform-purply-declared-one-of-the-top-affiliate-software-programmes-of-2022-by-software-world/

CONTACT: Purply – Affiliate Management Software Santa Monica CA 90404 United States 866 466 6539 https://purply.com/