Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE) Signs Master Agreement with Blockstation to Introduce Digital Asset Trading

The BSE set to become one of the first regulated exchanges to list Tokenized IPOs

Toronto, Ontario and St. Michael, Barbados–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2022) – The Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE) is pleased to announce the signing of a Master Agreement with Blockstation, a leading Canadian FinTech, to launch a new blockchain-driven tokenized securities marketplace.

By adopting the Blockstation Digital Asset Platform, the BSE will satisfy growing demand for a secure, regulated means of listing tokenized securities and attract exciting new issuers who are eager to raise capital and go public. Tokenized IPOs can reduce time and cost when compared to traditional workflows, providing efficiencies for all parties and making the securities marketplace more accessible for all participants.

“This platform is instrumental in providing access to capital and liquidity for both local and international businesses through our International Securities Market (ISM),” says Marlon Yarde, BSE Managing Director. “Blockstation is the right technology partner for us to ensure we provide issuers with a secure and efficient means to tokenize their equity, conduct cost-effective IPOs, raise capital, and reach the deepest possible pool of investors.”

This Master Agreement follows a successful pilot of the Blockstation platform which involved the BSE, the Barbados Central Securities Depository and First Citizens Investment Services in 2021. The pilot proved the system’s suitability to support end-to-end workflow for all stakeholders in full compliance with market integrity, KYC/AML, and other regulatory requirements.

“Stock exchanges around the world are seeking to integrate blockchain technology, and we congratulate the BSE on being among the first to formally adopt a platform to do so,” says Marko M. Hafez, Co-Founder and CEO of Blockstation. “As a technology company, we are committed to making it as efficient and seamless as possible for regulated stock exchanges to create a blockchain-driven capital markets ecosystem, removing friction and driving efficiencies for all stakeholders in the public investment lifecycle.”

About BSE

The Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE), formerly the Securities Exchange of Barbados, was re-incorporated on August 2nd, 2001 with the passage of the Securities Act 2001-13. As a result of the Act, the Barbados Securities Commission, now the Financial Services Commission, was established which has overall regulatory responsibility for the entire Barbadian Capital markets including all Self Regulatory Organizations (SRO), of which the BSE and its subsidiary the Barbados Central Securities Depository comprise, as well as all public companies whether listed or not.

About Blockstation Inc.

Blockstation is a holistic, blockchain-driven platform for the entire lifecycle of tokenizing, listing, trading, clearing and settlement of digital assets and securities within the regulated capital marketplace. As an ecosystem solution, Blockstation serves international stock exchanges and their network of broker-dealer, regulator and depository partners with turn-key, end-to-end functionality to incorporate digital assets into their book of business, empowering them to attract new issuers, generate increased trading revenue, and satisfy market demand for digital assets.

