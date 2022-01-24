Nova Mentis Welcomes Autism Behaviour Analyst to its Science Team

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2022) – Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) (“NOVA” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders is proud to welcome John Molinaro, a Board Certified Behaviour Analyst specializing in autism spectrum disorder therapy, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

“Making advancements in challenging disorders such as autism and fragile x syndrome requires a team of experts who share information and innovative ideas. Mr. Molinaro will further strengthen NOVA’s Scientific Advisory Board and help guide our leading-edge research and clinical endeavors to help find new diagnostic and treatment options for these conditions,” stated Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA’s Scientific Advisory Board.

John Molinaro is a Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA) with a Master’s degree in Applied Behaviour Analysis, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. For more than 13 years, Mr. Molinaro has dedicated his life to supporting children, youth and adults challenged with physical and cognitive disabilities. Since 2015, Mr. Molinaro shifted his efforts primarily towards the autism community and started the Colours of the Spectrum ABA autism spectrum disorder (ASD) clinic in 2018. Mr. Molinaro and his team have supported hundreds of children and families with varying severities of ASD through one-on-one behaviour therapy and parent coaching.

NOVA is currently enrolling participants into its North American observational study that will examine the neuroinflammatory mRNA genetic profile contained within cheek cells and measure serotonin levels in patient saliva. The research objective is to develop a genetic neuroinflammatory and serotonin data bank that will help establish a “Diagnostic Index” – an objective set of tools that helps to differentiate subtypes of ASD and FXS, and to develop more accurate methods of diagnosis and treatment.

Collected data will be analyzed using customized machine learning algorithms and used to guide design of upcoming clinical trials that will test the efficacy of psilocybin-based therapeutics in ASD and FXS. Patients enrolled in this observational study will have a high priority position to be enrolled in NOVA’s planned psilocybin microdose clinical trials in Canada and the United States.

For more information on this research, visit: novamentis.ca/autismstudy. To express your interest in participating in this study, please complete our enrollment form.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

Our goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and FXS.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.novamentis.ca or email [email protected].

