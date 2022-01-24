Marble’s Connect API and Inverite’s Open Banking Verification Software Goes Live with Rateshop

This launch represents further acceptance by the mortgage industry choosing our technology platforms

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2022) – Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC PINK: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that RateShop Inc. (“RateShop”), a Canadian mortgage brokerage services provider, has launched the Company’s proprietary Marble Connect Application Programming Interface (“API”) and Inverite’s open-banking software on its platform.

With access to over 65 financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, RateShop specializes in matching customers with competitive deals for mortgages that fit their preferences and credit profiles. RateShop is a leading mortgage brokerage services company that has won multiple notable awards including the ‘Top Mortgage Brokerage 2021‘ by the Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) magazine. In 2021, RateShop experienced a significant increase in the number of its customers, which led to it licensing Marble’s advanced B2B technology solutions, namely, Connect and Inverite to service its growing user base.

The Connect API and Inverite software will enable RateShop’s customers to receive accurate credit assessments, gain access to MyMarble’s comprehensive financial programs and tools, and AI-driven credit improvement solutions in addition to having their banking information verified in near real-time. As a result, RateShop’s platform should be able to produce higher customer retention due to the strong value proposition for its users as well as accelerate its decision-making process to expedite the onboarding of new customers.

“We are pleased to announce that another one of our licensing partners, RateShop, has gone live with the Connect API and Inverite open-banking software, which highlights the significant traction we have been experiencing for our B2B solutions,” said Doug Tanner, Marble’s VP of Business and Corporate Development. “It is important to understand that our technology solutions can touch upon almost every single major financial transaction a person can experience in their lifetime – ranging from applying for a mortgage, getting a credit card, buying a car, getting a loan, opening a bank account, or even verifying information for a job application.”

Doug added, “Since launching our Connect API, we have signed licensing agreements for both Connect and Inverite with several prominent firms with impressive depth and breadth of operations that span industries sectors such as financial services/banking, automotive services firms and mortgage brokerages, allowing our products to reach all of their underlying customers to support new user growth of our platform. As RateShop expands its operations, we intend to continue assisting RateShop in delivering greater value to its customers with our proprietary technology offerings. It is exciting to see these new licensing arrangements with clients that encompass both our Connect and Inverite solutions, allowing clients to transact more efficiently. This clearly demonstrates Marble’s and Inverite’s value propositions for both our clients and their underlying customers.”

“We are proud to announce the launch of MyMarble on RateShop’s platform,” said Idda Ahmed, RateShop’s Marketing Manager. “By integrating MyMarble, RateShop allows customers an opportunity to monitor and improve their credit score. We believe this will help clients budget, track, and eliminate debt by introducing good financial habits while finding the best mortgage solutions for their needs.”

RateShop represents the latest channel partner to have gone live with the Company’s Connect and Inverite technology solutions. Marble continues to gain acceptance within the industry in the licensing of its Connect and Inverite products, in which the integration and go live status of these offerings are ongoing.

About RateShop Inc.:

Launched in 2016, RateShop has established itself as a market leader in Ontario’s burgeoning mortgage industry. With an all-encompassing network of 65+ accredited banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, RateShop has developed a no-judgement process for its clients. The company’s mission is to offer competitive mortgage rates without compromising on transparency, efficiency, and versatility. This includes working with people from all walks of life including different credit and income types. With a team of 200+ mortgage advisors across the province, RateShop has become the number one choice for mortgage solutions.

For further information about RateShop, please visit: RateShop.ca

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC PINK: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0):

Marble’s proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Connect, Inverite, MyMarble, Fast-Track, Learn and Boost to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform and through Inverite.

For further information about Marble, please visit: mymarble.ca

About Inverite Verification Inc., Inverite, a Canadian open banking and consumer-directed finance provider, offers banking verification solutions to the financial services industry for income verification, credit decisioning, fraud reduction, and know-your client/anti-money laundering purposes. Inverite operates a cloud-based SaaS platform such that its technology solutions can be integrated into customer systems. Inverite currently offers three SaaS services to customers, namely, Bank Verification, ID Verification and Risk Scoring. Inverite can access data from 286 Canadian financial institutions and offers multiple application programming interfaces to access up to one year of user financial data in seconds for its bank verification service, and has plugins available for most popular e-Commerce platforms, including WooCommerce and Shopify.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: https://Inverite.com

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: [email protected]

