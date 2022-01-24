Affinitiv Solutions Added to the Mitsubishi Motors Certified Dealer Digital Program

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affinitiv, a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces its solutions have been added to the MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS certified dealer digital program created and managed by Unite Digital on behalf of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA). Affinitiv will offer a multi-solution plan that includes enhanced email marketing campaigns, AI-driven sales and service reminders, a trade-in value tool, and an enhanced equity-mining product for MMNA dealer partners.

Affinitiv will also deliver a full suite of digital solutions, including digital marketing campaigns through social, display, and PPC. Additionally, Affinitiv is supplying a predictive intelligence tool that finds sales and service prospects, as well as in-market buyers for Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners. The solutions Affinitiv is providing are designed to help MMNA dealer partners increase revenue for the sales and service department, while also retaining customers.

“We are proud to be included in the MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS certified digital program,” said Adam Meier, Chief Executive Officer at Affinitiv. “Mitsubishi Motors has been a client of ours for over 10 years, and we are committed to delivering fully integrated technology solutions to achieve growth throughout the entire ownership lifecycle. We look forward to all that we accomplish with both Unite Digital and Mitsubishi Motors.”

“Our team has simplified the customer experience process for Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners by vetting the best solution providers in the industry,” said Kate Vigna, MiDIGITALSOLUTIONS program director at Unite Digital. “We are happy to offer Affinitiv solutions to help Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners optimize their marketing efforts.”

About Unite Digital

Founded in January 2016 by industry veteran Stacey Coopes, Unite Digital helps brands connect with their distribution partners and technology solutions to deliver unparalleled digital experiences. Unite Digital’s focus includes building certified digital programs, digital marketing, traffic generation, lead optimization, online-offline retail integration and customer retention and loyalty strategies. Its leadership team has more than 125 years of combined automotive and digital experience from strategic leadership, global business development, brand positioning and marketing, sales and service optimization, and information technology. For more information, visit www.unitedigital.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA’s parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by more than 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 5,500 dealerships and every major OEM in the country. Affinitiv is fueled by the Atlas Digital Experience Platform, using unprecedented intelligence to enrich the customer experience across the automotive lifecycle. With a technology-driven, consultative approach, Affinitiv drives the next-generation customer experience while creating customers for life. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.

Contacts

Kelly Daniel



Communications Lead



[email protected]