Applied Data Finance Surpasses $1 Billion in Loans Originated

Leading FinTech lender has disrupted traditional consumer finance with an AI-powered analytics platform that gives crystal-clear snapshots of customers’ true creditworthiness

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Data Finance, LLC (ADF), a leading technology-enabled lender and asset manager, today announced it has originated* more than $1 billion in loans, including nearly $280 million in 2021 alone. Since inception, ADF’s footprint has grown substantially with over 200,000 customers served.

Founded in 2014, ADF has built an industry-leading AI-powered analytics platform to open up access to credit for America’s underestimated consumers – the tens of millions of Americans who traditionally have been frozen out of borrowing altogether, or unable to borrow at rates they could afford. ADF’s next-generation lending platform analyzes data from over 30,000 predictive variables to match customers with loans they can afford to repay at risk-appropriate rates.

“We’ve been able to disrupt traditional lending thanks to our ability to generate crystal-clear snapshots of customers’ true credit situation, our incredible team, and a business model built on the simple idea that we only succeed when our customers do,” said ADF Co-Founder and CEO Krishna Gopinathan. “We’re proud to serve underestimated Americans with responsible financial products and we look forward to leveraging our strengths to grow our market share across the credit spectrum.”

Through its consumer-facing Personify Financial brand, ADF has created a streamlined lending process backed by industry-leading customer service and a steadfast commitment to compliance and continuous improvement. ADF’s credit models have been refined to the point where they now have 2.5 times the predictive power of the standard FICO score.

“Unlike traditional lenders, ADF offers a unique approach to analyzing credit data using next-generation underwriting,” Gopinathan said. “Our innovative platform offers a superior alternative to many of the other types of non-prime loans available to underestimated consumers.”

ADF was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020 and 2021, and ranked eighth on the Financial Times 2020 list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies.

*References to originating, providing, or extending loans or credit describe loans facilitated by the Personify online platform. The actual lender may be Personify, an affiliate, or a partner.

About Applied Data Finance

ADF, through its Personify Financial brand, is the trusted financial partner for tens of thousands of underestimated and under-banked Americans. Combining state-of-the-art technology and world-class application of advanced data science and machine learning, ADF is setting a new standard for assessing near-prime and non-prime borrower credit and fraud risk. Learn more at www.applieddatafinance.com and www.personifyfinancial.com.

