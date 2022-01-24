AI-Powered PROVEN Skincare Launches World’s First Personalized Eye Cream Duo

Day and Night Formulations are Tailor-made to Work for an Individual’s Unique Skin

This Is PROVEN’s First New Product Since Brand’s Debut in October 2019 and The Most Requested Product by Customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROVEN Skincare, the AI-powered, technology-first skincare brand, today announced the launch of the world’s first personalized Eye Cream Duo. The Duo is formulated with potent ingredients that target multiple skin concerns at once while nourishing the delicate area around the eyes. Day and night formulations are tailor-made to work for an individual’s unique skin and in harmony with the lifestyle and environmental factors unique to those times of the day. Like all of PROVEN’s skincare systems, the Duo harnesses the power of data and AI to personalize the products for each consumer.





This is PROVEN’s first new product since its debut in October 2019. The team made the decision to create the Duo after their community consistently requested it. Personalized eye cream has been PROVEN’s most requested item and there were over 6,000 subscribers on the waitlist ahead of the launch. PROVEN spent eighteen months on research and development and using data and AI to perfect the formulas before bringing the Duo to market.

“I am absolutely thrilled to share the PROVEN Personalized Eye Cream Duo with the world,” said PROVEN co-founder and CEO Ming S. Zhao. “Personalized eye cream has been the most desired product from our community and we couldn’t be more excited to create it for them. We considered the smallest details such as stress levels, hours of sleep, local pollution levels, and water hardness to create a unique solution that brightens users’ eyes and combats signs of aging like crow’s feet or dark circles. Our goal at PROVEN is to delight customers with AI-powered, personalized products that meet their unique skincare needs, and we know that the Duo is going to do just that. The PROVEN team put so much effort into developing this amazing product, I could not be more proud of what we’ve created.”

The Duo includes Personalized Day Eye Cream and Personalized Night Eye Cream. Personalized Day Eye Cream protects from elemental exposure and digital pollution like blue light and hydrates the delicate eye area via a light, non-greasy texture. It offers hydration, brightening, soothing, de-puffing, and works under makeup. Personalized Night Eye Cream is a rich treatment with tailored benefits to rejuvenate the eye area as you sleep and improve skin health over time. It offers deep moisture, dark circle reduction, firming, and wrinkle reduction.

The creation of the Duo comes after PROVEN surveyed its community about its skincare needs. Findings include:

70% worry about wrinkles on their face.

43% of those worry about eye wrinkles and crow’s feet.

58% are concerned about undereye bags.

82% are at least a little concerned about dark circles under the eyes.

With this data in hand, PROVEN used data and AI to create the world’s first personalized eye cream tailored to eye-area needs.

The Duo’s subscription price is $129.99 while the one-time purchase price is $179.99.

The majority of skincare is mass-produced and there is no guarantee it will work for someone’s unique skin, which can result in costly, time-consuming trial and error to find the right product. PROVEN believes no one should have to experiment with their skin, and that is especially true of the extra fragile skin around a person’s eyes.

Customers can go to www.provenskincare.com and fill out the free three-minute quiz to obtain their personalized Eye Cream Duo.

About PROVEN

PROVEN is a technology company that harnesses the power of big data and AI to create personalized skincare products. At PROVEN we are building a global self-care movement based on technology and personalization. Through our proprietary Skin Genome Project™ — the largest beauty database on earth — we’ve analyzed over 25 million consumer testimonials and 4,000 skin-related scientific papers to create simple, personalized, and clinically-proven skincare products. PROVEN is a Y Combinator alum and 2018 MIT AI Technology Award recipient. Learn more at www.provenskincare.com.

