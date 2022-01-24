iPromote Adds Sales and Finance Leadership as it Positions for Future Growth

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iPromote, a leading omni-channel digital advertising platform for small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”), announces the expansion of its executive leadership team with the additions of David Adams as Vice President of Sales and Alex Quiroz as Vice President of Finance. Since announcing its strategic growth investment with Cohere Capital in 2021, iPromote has focused its strategy on enhancing its digital advertising technology platform and further penetrating the underserved SMB digital advertising market through additional channel partners and agency relationships. David’s and Alex’s experience and leadership, in partnership with the current team, will further drive the Company’s growth strategy. Today, iPromote’s platform is helping thousands of SMBs create and execute targeted digital marketing campaigns across display (mobile and desktop), video, native, social, and other digital advertising channels. Adams joins iPromote from Amplified Media, where he led digital strategy and strategic planning, serving as a regional General Manager and VP of Sales. Prior to Amplified Media, Adams held management-level sales roles at Gannett, Raycom Media, and AT&T. Quiroz joins iPromote from Twenty20 Solutions, a private equity-backed surveillance technology company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Twenty20 Solution, Quiroz held finance and accounting roles at IQMS, Baker Tilly, and Ernst & Young.

iPromote co-founders and executive leaders Jason Brown and Matt Silva, commented “we are excited to have Alex and Dave join the leadership team at iPromote to help us execute on our strategic plans and continue to grow the Company. We look forward to working closely with Alex and Dave and believe their valuable experience will have an immediate impact.”

“Matt and Jason have done an incredible job creating an industry-leading platform and unique culture at iPromote. I am very excited to join the iPromote team and to help the Company grow its existing partner relationships as well as develop new ones, leveraging my digital marketing experience and relationships,” said Adams. Quiroz commented, “the digital advertising platform that the engineering team at iPromote has built provides immense value to SMBs and increases the affordability and accessibility of digital advertising. The Company is on an impressive journey of democratizing digital advertising, and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth.”

iPromote is a provider of digital advertising technology and solutions designed to help underserved SMBs access the high growth programmatic digital advertising market in an efficient and cost-effective way.

