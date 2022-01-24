Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2022 EPS of $2.05

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced first quarter 2022 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2021:

Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS 1 ) increased 23% to $2.05

) increased 23% to $2.05 Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 21% to $346 million

Operating Income increased 20% to $462 million

Revenues increased 46% to $4.7 billion

Airfreight tonnage volume and ocean container volume decreased 18% and 3%, respectively

“Given all that we have been through following the February cyber-attack, I have never been more proud of our employees’ ability to adapt – nor have I ever been more grateful to our loyal customers, carriers, and service providers for their unprecedented level of support while we worked through this crisis,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our core systems are operational, thanks to the around-the-clock efforts of our entire organization. Our people performed magnificently and we are proud of the financial results, especially considering the additional expenses and reduced volumes as a result of the cyber-attack. We are extremely appreciative that the vast majority of our customers chose to keep their business with us while we worked to resolve the impact of the cyber-attack.

“All of our products suffered as a result of the cyber-attack, particularly during the first three weeks after the attack, as we quickly adjusted to a new and unfamiliar operating environment in which our core systems were taken offline to protect our network. Nevertheless, our Air and Ocean businesses both outperformed strong year-ago results, as rates remained elevated due to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and capacity constraints, while tonnage and volumes declined principally as a result of the cyber-attack. Air freight continues to be impacted by the extreme imbalance between capacity and demand, particularly with exports out of Asia. While the cyber-attack constrained our volumes in air during the quarter, we continued to process shipments and serve our customers, particularly as shippers turned to air in an effort to get around the severe disruptions on the seas. Ocean volumes, in turn, continued to be hampered by port congestion due to labor and equipment shortages, which disrupted sailing schedules and kept rates well above historical norms. None of the issues in the air, on the water, or at the ports have appreciably improved or are likely to in 2022.”

Christopher J. McClincy, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, commented further on the cyber-attack: “As soon as we learned of the attack, we quickly shut down most of our connectivity, operating and accounting systems worldwide to protect the health of our global systems environment, and we initiated our cybersecurity incident response plan. Over the subsequent days and weeks, our response teams, in collaboration with external cybersecurity experts and law enforcement, remediated the attack. The systems impact related to the cyber-attack limited our ability to arrange shipments or manage customs and distribution activities, or to perform certain accounting functions, for approximately three weeks after the attack. While we continue to navigate residual effects and incorporate learnings from the cyber-attack, our core systems are being utilized to drive our services. I join Jeff in thanking all of our employees and partners for their exceptional performance during the most trying episode in our company’s history.”

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “Despite our temporary systems shutdown, our employees were able to find alternative solutions to keep freight moving, although on a limited basis, until we were able to restore our systems. While we believe the bulk of the expenses related to the cyber-attack are now behind us, we expect to continue to incur additional expenses related to further system enhancements. Supply and demand in both air and ocean and are likely to remain out of balance for the foreseeable future, but we would continue to caution that should demand and rates return to pre-pandemic levels – whenever that may be – our revenues, expenses, and operating income are likely to decline from the all-time highs that we experienced in 2021.”

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, May 3, 2022 Financial Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (in 000’s of US dollars except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Revenues3 $ 4,664,298 $ 3,198,820 46% Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1, 3 $ 3,516,111 $ 2,247,284 56% Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 686,427 $ 566,021 21% Operating income $ 461,760 $ 385,515 20% Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 346,109 $ 287,220 21% Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 2.05 $ 1.67 23% Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 2.07 $ 1.70 22% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 169,216 171,551 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 167,499 169,214

_______________________ 1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 3Certain prior year amounts have been revised to correct for immaterial errors as previously disclosed in the Company’s second quarter results on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2021 and in the 2021 annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2022.

Financial Impact of the Cyber-Attack

In the first quarter the Company incurred, as a result of our inability to timely process and move shipments through ports, approximately $40 million in incremental demurrage charges, where the Company has direct liability for this obligation. These costs are recorded in customs brokerage and other services expenses.

Additionally, in the first quarter, the Company incurred investigation, recovery, and remediation expenses, including costs to recover its operational and accounting systems and to enhance cybersecurity protections. These costs are primarily comprised of various consulting services including cybersecurity experts, outside legal advisors, and other IT professional expenses. The Company also recorded estimated liabilities for potential shipment-related claims. Total amounts recorded for the items above were approximately $20 million and are reported in other operating expenses. The Company does not expect to incur significant capital expenditures as a result of the cyber-attack.

The Company may incur additional expenses which could include third-party expenses, incremental information services costs, legal fees, or indemnities to customers or business partners. When the Company’s operating systems were down, many customers worked with other providers to meet their logistics needs, resulting in lower shipment volumes in the first quarter for which the financial impact on revenues and operating income cannot be quantified. Such costs and the ongoing impacts from the down time caused by the cyber-attack could have a further material adverse impact on the Company’s business, revenues, expenses, results of operations, cash flows and reputation. The Company is unable to estimate the ultimate direct and indirect financial impacts of this cyber-attack.

Employee Full-time Equivalents as of



March 31, 2022 2021 North America 7,697 6,819 Europe 4,046 3,595 North Asia 2,513 2,379 South Asia 1,792 1,640 Middle East, Africa and India 1,535 1,477 Latin America 831 773 Information Systems 1,042 973 Corporate 411 399 Total 19,867 18,055

First quarter year-over-year



percentage increase (decrease) in: 2022 Airfreight



kilos Ocean freight



FEU January 10% (1)% February (11)% – March (45)% (8)% Quarter (18)% (3)%

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we did not repurchase any shares of common stock compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, when we repurchased 0.9 million shares of common stock at an average price of $92.98 per share.

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: [email protected]. Questions received by the end of business on May 6, 2022 will be considered in management’s 8-K “Responses to Selected Questions.”

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,139,626 $ 1,728,692 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of $5,677 at March 31, 2022 and $6,686 at December 31, 2021 3,934,856 3,810,286 Deferred contract costs 817,435 987,266 Other 70,812 108,801 Total current assets 6,962,729 6,635,045 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $553,048 at March 31, 2022 and $541,677 at December 31, 2021 504,125 487,870 Operating lease right-of-use assets 458,637 459,158 Goodwill 7,927 7,927 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net 5,573 729 Other assets, net 17,002 19,200 Total assets $ 7,955,993 $ 7,609,929 Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,980,439 $ 2,012,461 Accrued liabilities, primarily salaries and related costs 607,882 403,625 Contract liabilities 952,370 1,142,026 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 85,076 82,019 Federal, state and foreign income taxes 96,205 86,166 Total current liabilities 3,721,972 3,726,297 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 384,690 385,641 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 167,477 shares at March 31, 2022 and 167,210 shares at December 31, 2021 1,675 1,672 Additional paid-in capital 13,343 3,160 Retained earnings 3,965,803 3,620,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (137,429 ) (130,414 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,843,392 3,494,426 Noncontrolling interest 5,939 3,565 Total equity 3,849,331 3,497,991 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,955,993 $ 7,609,929

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Airfreight services $ 1,598,555 $ 1,325,915 Ocean freight and ocean services 1,976,246 953,912 Customs brokerage and other services 1,089,497 918,993 Total revenues 4,664,298 3,198,820 Operating Expenses: Airfreight services 1,142,546 954,544 Ocean freight and ocean services 1,600,243 742,435 Customs brokerage and other services 773,322 550,305 Salaries and related 538,940 452,105 Rent and occupancy 50,928 45,280 Depreciation and amortization 12,975 12,987 Selling and promotion 4,048 3,070 Other 79,536 52,579 Total operating expenses 4,202,538 2,813,305 Operating income 461,760 385,515 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,892 1,946 Other, net 7,527 3,000 Other income, net 9,419 4,946 Earnings before income taxes 471,179 390,461 Income tax expense 121,699 102,511 Net earnings 349,480 287,950 Less net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest 3,371 730 Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 346,109 $ 287,220 Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 2.05 $ 1.67 Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 2.07 $ 1.70 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 169,216 171,551 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 167,499 169,214

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 349,480 $ 287,950 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: (Recoveries) provisions for losses on accounts receivable (416 ) 1,199 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (3,236 ) 8,151 Stock compensation expense 11,603 11,185 Depreciation and amortization 12,975 12,987 Other, net 455 551 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (132,348 ) (252,914 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 140,191 233,238 Decrease (increase) in deferred contract costs 173,930 (71,258 ) (Decrease) increase in contract liabilities (193,357 ) 79,590 Increase in income taxes payable, net 46,259 46,638 Decrease (increase) in other, net 8,410 (1,488 ) Net cash from operating activities 413,946 355,829 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (14,412 ) (8,391 ) Other, net 79 (34 ) Net cash from investing activities (14,333 ) (8,425 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowing on lines of credit, net 19,490 (85 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,751 19,757 Repurchases of common stock — (85,997 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,482 ) (1,275 ) Net cash from financing activities 17,759 (67,600 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,438 ) (14,202 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 410,934 265,602 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,728,692 1,527,791 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,139,626 $ 1,793,393 Taxes Paid: Income taxes $ 77,960 $ 46,607

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Business Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) UNITED



STATES OTHER



NORTH



AMERICA LATIN



AMERICA NORTH



ASIA SOUTH



ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE



EAST,



AFRICA



AND



INDIA ELIMI-



NATIONS CONSOLI-



DATED For the three months ended March 31, 2022: Revenues $ 1,241,224 104,610 57,707 1,769,016 646,329 575,791 270,681 (1,060 ) 4,664,298 Directly related cost of transportation



and other expenses1 $ 763,423 64,232 33,857 1,480,093 538,883 417,620 218,100 (97 ) 3,516,111 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 333,649 24,869 13,101 123,113 45,329 109,269 38,042 (945 ) 686,427 Operating income $ 144,152 15,509 10,749 165,810 62,117 48,902 14,539 (18 ) 461,760 Identifiable assets at period end $ 4,199,798 283,674 147,391 1,329,469 591,672 1,076,451 358,722 (31,184 ) 7,955,993 Capital expenditures $ 9,477 1,078 109 531 290 2,058 869 — 14,412 Equity $ 2,753,888 108,208 52,188 337,802 189,168 317,436 133,250 (42,609 ) 3,849,331 For the three months ended March 31, 2021: Revenues3 $ 875,390 94,117 44,864 1,209,048 349,766 466,333 160,506 (1,204 ) 3,198,820 Directly related cost of transportation



and other expenses1,3 $ 502,635 53,050 26,700 967,529 269,944 306,909 121,109 (592 ) 2,247,284 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 238,698 25,737 12,377 106,920 43,165 109,455 30,275 (606 ) 566,021 Operating income $ 134,057 15,330 5,787 134,599 36,657 49,969 9,122 (6 ) 385,515 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,747,984 194,050 93,072 988,954 331,271 853,944 265,495 (19,773 ) 5,454,997 Capital expenditures $ 3,025 122 53 357 579 3,554 701 — 8,391 Equity $ 1,985,265 73,066 32,632 342,233 148,293 218,198 121,040 (42,077 ) 2,878,650

1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals operating expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2Salaries and other operating expenses totals salaries and related, rent and occupancy, depreciation and amortization, selling and promotion and other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 3Certain prior year amounts have been revised to correct for immaterial errors as previously disclosed in the Company’s second quarter results on Form 10-Q filed on August 5, 2021 and in the 2021 annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2022.

