AmerisourceBergen & Biopharmaceutical Companies Discuss Strategies to Advance Pharmaceutical Innovation and Access at ThinkLive Commercialization Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global healthcare company AmerisourceBergen (AB) convened leaders and innovators across the biopharmaceutical industry on Monday for its ThinkLive Commercialization summit, an annual event centered on strategies and solutions that help companies maximize success at every stage of the product lifecycle. During the summit in Las Vegas, leaders discussed the challenges and considerations companies face when bringing a product to market, and how AB is strengthening its portfolio of global clinical and commercialization services to help partners launch products, drive success and enhance patient outcomes.

“As the pace of transformation in healthcare continues to accelerate, biopharmaceutical companies need to be flanked by a partner that can help them navigate the challenges of a dynamic and ever-changing market. We continue to make strategic investments and deploy new solutions to ensure we’re best positioned to support our partners’ evolving needs—whether it’s cryogenic storage to support cell and gene therapies or innovative services to increase speed-to-therapy,” said Bob Mauch, EVP & Group President at AmerisourceBergen. “ThinkLive Commercialization serves as a critical opportunity for us to connect with our partners and discuss emerging challenges and opportunities as we work together to advance pharmaceutical innovation and access.”

This year’s conference programming included remarks from Mauch and AmerisourceBergen Chairman, President & CEO Steve Collis, as well as dynamic panel discussions and presentations on new solutions. The panel discussions covered a variety of topics, including policy and the impact to biopharmaceutical companies and the role of data and technology in increasing speed-to-therapy and optimizing product success. During a leadership panel, AB executives discussed key priorities, strategic investments and partnerships the company is exploring to improve access to advanced therapies globally and enhance the support it provides biopharmaceutical companies.

Attendees also heard directly from AB leaders on the company’s expanding portfolio of solutions and services, which include FormularyDecisions, a secure platform that facilitates the exchange of information between biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare decision makers, and FirstView Financial, a fintech provider that delivers innovative digital payment processing services to support patient affordability and access programs. Following the new solutions session, attendees joined breakout sessions focused on solutions that AB is developing or expanding.

“Our biopharmaceutical partners are at the forefront of medical innovation—working daily to develop novel products to address unmet medical needs. As their partner, we are focused on delivering best-in-class support across the product lifecycle to simplify the path to commercialization, unlock product potential and accelerate patient access to innovative therapies,” said Willis Chandler, President of Manufacturer Services, Global Sourcing and Commercial Solutions at AmerisourceBergen. “Through these sessions at ThinkLive, we had the unique opportunity to present the solutions we are developing or exploring to a room full of our partners. Their feedback will help inform the next stages of development and ultimately enable us to strengthen the value we offer across the commercialization journey.”

AmerisourceBergen will host its first combined ThinkLive event in October, which will offer customized content for all attendees. For more in-depth perspectives from ThinkLive Commercialization and AmerisourceBergen on commercialization strategies, innovative therapies and more, please visit: https://amerisourcebergen.com/manufacturer-solutions/how-to-maximize-your-drug-commercialization-investments.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

