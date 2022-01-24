airSlate Expands signNow API Capabilities with Notarize Integration

New enhancements offer notarization features for eSignature documents within a single application

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–airSlate, a global leader in workflow automation solutions, announced a new integration within its signNow API with the market leader in Remote Online Notarization (RON), Notarize. The integration expands the capabilities of the signNow API, allowing users to legally notarize documents signed with electronic signature, all within a single application.

Notarization is an important procedure that often requires businesses to employ notaries, while individuals spend significant time seeking in-person appointments with limited availability. Over the last two years, both the eNotarization and eSignature markets have begun to embrace digital transformation to address these challenges and offer more accessible, convenient notarization processes. Online notarization has proven to be simpler, smarter, and safer than the in-person alternative and continues to see rapid adoption in a post-pandemic world. signNow looks to bring value to this market with powerful features that meet signers’ legal requirements, saving time and resources for users in important business segments such as real estate, legal services, HR, finance, education, and more.

“The digital signature market has been long-overdue for a full digital transformation, and we are positioned to lead that charge with our powerful eSign and workflow solutions,” said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder, airSlate. “Notarizations have historically been the final step that often forced digital signatures and documents offline. The signNow API integration with category-leader Notarize offers an incredibly efficient and secure alternative to in-person notary processes, meeting the demand for the next wave of digital transformation in the eSignature and document management space.”

According to Technavio, the digital signature global market is expected to increase by USD 7.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, and this market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30%. The signNow eSignature platform reflects similar growth over the past year, with 117% revenue growth, 51% growth in its customer base, and recently expanded API capabilities to integrate eSignature workflows into custom apps, CRM, or websites, in 10 minutes or less. The Notarize integration further meets the demands of users for powerful, secure, convenient and user-friendly experiences within a single application. Additional benefits of the Notarize integration for the end-user include:

Legal & Acceptable. A document or signature notarized online carries the same legal weight just as if it were notarized in-person.

A document or signature notarized online carries the same legal weight just as if it were notarized in-person. Ease of use. Online notarization mirrors the in-person experience. No special software needs to be installed on devices. All that is needed is a camera, a valid ID, and an active internet connection.

Online notarization mirrors the in-person experience. No special software needs to be installed on devices. All that is needed is a camera, a valid ID, and an active internet connection. Ability to notarize a variety of documents. Including letters, affidavits, forms, certificates, mortgage documents, etc.

Including letters, affidavits, forms, certificates, mortgage documents, etc. Password-protected information. Notarized documents are protected from loss and unauthorized disclosure. Every document uploaded for notarization is kept in a password-protected cloud storage and is accessible anytime – either by the user or an authorized individual.

Notarized documents are protected from loss and unauthorized disclosure. Every document uploaded for notarization is kept in a password-protected cloud storage and is accessible anytime – either by the user or an authorized individual. 24/7, 365 accessibility. No matter what location or time zone, notary services are always available for U.S. citizens in the signNow platform.

“Notarize pioneered and is a leader in the online notarization category, and we aim to be everywhere signers need a notarization. Integrating with signNow API brings this much-needed digital experience to a platform where signers are already flocking to for their eSignature needs,” said Notarize CEO Pat Kinsel. “Together with signNow API, the integrated platform couples convenience and simplicity with security, all in one easy-to-use experience that’s available 24/7. Once customers try it, they’ll never go back to in-person notarizations.”

The Notarize feature within the signNow API is currently available for U.S. users, at a cost of $25 per notarization. The signNow API integration is the latest of many that airSlate has sought out with Notarize, as the company implemented integrations within its US Legal Forms and pdfFiller solutions over the past year.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company’s portfolio of award-winning products, airSlate, signNow, and pdfFiller, empowers teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

