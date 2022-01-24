Norse Atlantic Airways Selects Navitaire Airline Platform to Power Affordable Transatlantic Flights

Norwegian start-up taps Navitaire solutions to launch low-fare services between Europe and the U.S.

ARENDAL, Norway & MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalstrategy–Start-up airline Norse Atlantic Airways has chosen the Navitaire Airline Platform to launch its affordable transatlantic flights that will operate primarily between Europe and the United States. Via the partnership, Norse Atlantic Airways will use Navitaire’s digital-first reservations and retailing platform New Skies®, integrated day-of-departure, Digital Experience, NDC Gateway, ancillary revenue optimization, and revenue accounting systems. Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering over 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today.

Norse Atlantic will serve today’s modern value-focused travelers via a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient, and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with plans to provide direct intercontinental flights primarily between the United States and Europe. The carrier recently launched ticket sales between the US and Norway, with the first commercial flight departing Oslo for New York JFK on the 14th June. Operations from London and Paris to the US will be announced soon.

As a progressive new carrier, Norse embodies the future of air travel that relies on the cornerstones of Navitaire’s solutions from inception: open, digital, connected, and powered by data. Navitaire’s digital commerce and digital experience capabilities are tailored for today’s digital pioneers like Norse Atlantic, allowing the carrier to define its model and add features at its own pace. Norse can easily leverage Navitaire’s extensive API suite and proven retailing capabilities to offer bundled or à la carte ancillary services aligned with its brand. The carrier can connect with its industry and business partners using modern technology via Navitaire’s dynamic distribution, including cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels.

”We are very pleased to have partnered with Navitaire for such an important part of our new business. As we continue to expand our route network and grow our customer base we are confident that Navitaire can deliver the digital tools that we need to ensure our success,” said Andrew Hodges, Chief Commercial Officer Norse Atlantic Airways.

“We are excited to partner with Norse Atlantic and believe the airline’s affordable transatlantic connections between the U.S. and Europe will appeal to many customers ready to travel,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Our flexible, digital-first solutions will let Norse offer greater choice and value by connecting with today’s digital customers and delivering an on-brand experience with confidence. Navitaire’s platform provides a proven, modular system to help the airline adapt and flex for growth.”

Navitaire’s New Skies reservations solution is a digital, e-commerce-first airline platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics, and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach that manages both the offer and the order throughout the passenger lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision-making and omnichannel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will serve destinations including New York, Florida, Paris, London and Oslo, among others. The first commercial flight will operate on 14th June between Oslo and New York JFK.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

