Airwallex to help HubSpot customers scale internationally through App Accelerator program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global fintech platform Airwallex is excited to announce it has joined HubSpot’s App Accelerator program to bring high quality apps to international companies. The accelerator marks the first partnership between the two companies, which will enable HubSpot users to access Airwallex’s global financial infrastructure. Joining the accelerator enables Airwallex to significantly speed up its development of integrations for joint HubSpot and Airwallex customers, who are based all over the world.

The App Accelerator program enlists HubSpot partners to build solutions that complement HubSpot’s platform and solve problems beyond their powerful CRM and Sales Hub. Airwallex’s financial suite will better integrate borderless solutions to help HubSpot’s customers scale their business and manage their finances globally.

As part of the accelerator, Airwallex will receive access to upcoming features and app-build guidance from HubSpot’s leadership team to build apps on HubSpot’s CRM platform. Many of HubSpot’s customers are based outside the US and operate in multiple geographies. For Airwallex, almost all of its customers are businesses whose operations, employees, and markets span multiple borders and timezones.

“HubSpot is excited to have a leading international fintech player like Airwallex in our App Accelerator program, and we are thrilled to be launching the Airwallex app into our marketplace” said Caitlin Siegrist, Senior Manager, Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. “As a global, cross-border business, Airwallex’s team has a unique perspective on the challenges of international growth and the pain points many customers experience when operating across countries. This is a huge win for our shared customers, who can now have their global financial infrastructure seamlessly integrated into HubSpot, spinning their flywheels faster than ever.”

“HubSpot is a leader in its industry, and we are excited to start this partnership and open doors to give international businesses the right tools for successfully growing their businesses beyond borders,” said Richard Yu, Airwallex’s Ecosystem Product Lead. “We expect more and more businesses to demand a connected sales and finance tech stack and are super excited to build our app with HubSpot’s support.”

This launch marks Airwallex’s first integration with HubSpot, which is now available on the HubSpot marketplace as part of the accelerator app collection. The integration is aimed at helping customers use Airwallex’s payment collection capabilities in conjunction with HubSpot’s CRM platform, allowing customers to better track payments and cash flow related to their sales motion. Over the coming months, Airwallex will be adding more features and capabilities to the integration in collaboration with the HubSpot Ecosystem team.

Founded in 2015, Airwallex is one of the fastest growing financial technology companies, offering a suite of global payment solutions across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a financial infrastructure and platform to help businesses manage online payments, treasury, and payout globally, without the constraints of the traditional financial system.

Airwallex first launched in the US in August 2021, and has since grown to a team of over 50 people across product and engineering, legal, risk and compliance, partnerships, and sales. Airwallex offers a growing range of products and services in the US today, including multi-currency virtual debit cards, and expense management.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global payments platform with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a financial infrastructure and platform to help businesses manage online payments, treasury, and payout globally, without the constraints of the traditional financial system. Airwallex has secured over US$800 million since it was established in 2015, and is backed by world-leading investors. Today, the business operates with a team of over 1,200 employees across 19 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.airwallex.com.

