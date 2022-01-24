Flying Fish Partners Expands Presence to Alberta and Secures Investment from Alberta Enterprise Corporation

Presence in the region reinforces venture firm’s focus on AI and ML investments across Western Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, Flying Fish Partners (“Flying Fish”) announced its expansion to Alberta with the addition of its newest team member, Tiffany Linke-Boyko, who serves as principal in charge of Flying Fish’s Canadian operations. The venture capital firm also welcomes Alberta Enterprise Corporation’s (AEC) investment of $7.5 million USD in its recently closed Flying Fish Fund II.

Flying Fish invests in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) sector, primarily software and mixed hardware and software companies that use AI or ML as foundations to their business, provide AI and ML products and services to others, or provide tools to AI and ML practitioners. The firm invests across the U.S. and Canada and has a particular focus on the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.

“The province of Alberta is well known for its entrepreneurial talent and industrial and agricultural strength, but not as well known for the deep AI and ML expertise that we have discovered,” said Geoff Harris, Flying Fish co-founder and managing director. “We’ve enjoyed impressive deal flow and are eager to capitalize on the excellent AI and ML talent we continue to find outside of the Silicon Valley.”

“When we began to dig into the talent base here, we were excited to learn more about the deep history of AI and ML research,” said Frank Chang, Flying Fish co-founder and managing director. “Given what we uncovered, it made sense to base our Canadian operations in Alberta.”

“We expect our partnership with Flying Fish will help provide Alberta’s most innovative companies with the capital they need to accelerate their growth and compete on a global scale,” stated Kristina Williams, CEO at Alberta Enterprise Corporation. “We are pleased that investors such as Flying Fish recognize the AI and ML talent base we have in Alberta. We see their expertise and network in the AI and ML sector as a great benefit to the Alberta tech ecosystem.”

“Alberta is a world leader in AI and ML,” commented Doug Schweitzer, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. “Alberta’s government is proud to support businesses that help diversify our economy and create jobs for today and for the future. AEC’s partnership with Flying Fish and their presence in Alberta will be another significant piece in seeing this happen.”

Flying Fish’s team comes from strong technical and operational backgrounds. Frank Chang and Geoff Harris, two of the firm’s three founders, spent a combined ten years working on solving fundamental AI and ML problems, including natural language processing, before starting the firm. Heather Redman, also a founder, and Adriane Brown, the fourth managing director of the firm, have long careers in a variety of industries in the C-suite. The firm’s venture partners, Vanessa Pegueros and Lisa Nelson, bring substantial experience in cyber security and investing, respectively.

“The newest addition to our team, Tiffany Linke-Boyko, has built a strong network in Canada, and more specifically Alberta, that we believe will be instrumental in growing our portfolio,” said Redman. “As a result of our early entry into the sector, we find that we see deal flow from across the U.S. and Canada, but there’s no substitute for boots on the ground when you find a great well of talent.”

Tiffany has more than a decade of leadership in the tech community as CEO of Startup Edmonton and an online training company.

“I am very excited to join Flying Fish because of the deep expertise they bring and the commitment to roll up their sleeves and help companies succeed,” said Linke-Boyko. “It has been incredible to see the growth in the Alberta tech community over the last decade, and I am excited to continue to contribute to that trajectory.”

About Flying Fish Partners: Flying Fish Partners, based in Seattle, is an early-stage venture firm focused on providing capital and value-added support to fast-growing, high-potential AI and ML technology companies in the U.S. and Canada. The firm invests capital, expertise, and relationships in startups with very big ideas and makes initial investments at the seed and pre-seed stages.

About Alberta Enterprise Corporation: www.alberta-enterprise.ca

Alberta Enterprise Corporation promotes the development of Alberta’s venture capital industry by investing in venture capital funds that finance technology companies. We focus on funds that have a strong commitment to Alberta – including a presence in the province. In addition to capital, we support Alberta’s venture capital ecosystem by connecting investors, entrepreneurs, and experienced technology executives who share our passion for building a bright, innovative Alberta. Since our inception we have committed C$269 million for investment to twenty-five VC funds, covering a diverse range of forward-looking industries including information technology, industrial technology and life sciences

For additional information on Flying Fish Partners, please visit www.flyingfish.vc or contact us at [email protected] or 206-605-2251.

For additional information on Alberta Enterprise Corporation, please visit www.alberta-enterprise.ca or contact us at [email protected] or 587-402-6601.

Contacts

Colleen Moffitt



[email protected]

206-282-4923 ext. 113