CasperLabs to Provide Open, Permissioned Network for Implementation of Government of Telangana Blockchain Initiatives

CasperLabs and State of Telangana will work together to promote building applications on the Casper Technology infrastructure

DAVOS, Switzerland & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced a partnership with the Indian State of Telangana. Under terms, CasperLabs will develop, set up, and operate the first “open, permissioned network” based on the Casper Technology for implementation of Government of Telangana Blockchain initiatives. Telangana’s adoption of blockchain technology will empower policy makers and government officials to facilitate more sustainable, efficient and secure government processes while simultaneously opening up new entrepreneurship opportunities for both private and public sectors.

“The State of Telangana has emerged as a technology advanced government and global blockchain leader, recognizing the potential this technology holds,” said Mrinal Manohar, co-founder & CEO, CasperLabs. “We’re proud to be the blockchain provider of choice for this ambitious effort and look forward to advancing blockchain adoption to help improve the lives of citizens of the state of Telangana.”

As part of the agreement, CasperLabs and the Government of Telangana’s ITE&C Department will work together to promote building applications on the Casper technology infrastructure deployed by CasperLabs. The ITE&C Department will coordinate with state and other organizations as needed to maintain the Casper blockchain network in Telangana as the preferred chain for blockchain applications. Telangana will also support CasperLabs in networking and introductions to IT companies interested in blockchain applications.

“Casper blockchain not only offers unparalleled advanced technology, but also offers key insights to the industry that will be instrumental in our blockchain development efforts,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Telangana. “We are excited to announce this endeavor and create new opportunities that will benefit both CasperLabs and the State of Telangana and its residents.”

Casper blockchain lowers the barrier to entry for blockchain adoption by providing professional services and support for businesses building an energy efficient and sustainable platform. The Casper blockchain is the only fully decentralized, highly secure, and scalable blockchain trusted by governments, enterprises and Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

