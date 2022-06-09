Gurucul Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Big Data Reporting and Analytics Solution Category

Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM and Open XDR platform recognized for advanced ML analytics, threat content and patented risk engine with open choice of big data lake

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, XDR, UEBA, and Identity Access Analytics, today announced that Gurucul’s cloud-native security operations platform was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Big Data Reporting and Analytics Solution category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information, and business technology.

Most SIEM and XDR products still deluge the Security Operations team with a flood of information without context, leading to manual prioritization and investigation of events that hampers threat detection and response. Gurucul takes a different approach with automated and streamlined threat detection and response that leverages the industry’s largest library of threat content and machine learning (ML) based advanced analytics that deliver risk prioritized contextual alerts. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and ML on massive volumes of data in a vendor agnostic data lake, Gurucul looks across all events and varied telemetry (for multi-cloud, on-prem infrastructure, and applications) to provide complete and precise threat visibility, detection, and response actions to security teams.

Benefits of Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM and XDR include:

Improve Threat Detection – Gurucul’s out-of-the-box comprehensive threat content, advanced analytics, behavior-based models, and risk scoring algorithms detect threats in real-time and provide risk prioritized alerts. Security analysts can dedicate more time investigating high fidelity incidents that make up a severe attack campaign and less time on lower priority threats.

Automate Responses – Gurucul’s high-fidelity alerts deliver the confidence you need to automate responses with built-in risk-based security orchestration and automation. Leverage dynamic playbooks or use out-of-the-box integrations with popular SOAR products. Enable analysts of all levels to run automated response playbooks that replace manual, error prone processes to ensure timely, consistent results and improve response times.

Decrease Logging Costs – Gurucul offers predictable user/entity-based pricing that provides a low-cost option for unlimited log storage – decreasing logging costs. Unlimited logging enables analysts to collect and quickly search all data sources in a central repository without making compromises due to lack of scalability or budget.

Support Multi-Cloud Architectures – The Gurucul platform can operate in any and multiple cloud environments. It provides pre-built connectors to easily ingest logs and identity access data across popular cloud-based services, such as Office365, AWS, Google Apps, Azure, GCP, Workday, and Salesforce, along with prepackaged threat content and advanced analytics for real-time detections to extend security monitoring and prevent blind spots.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Gurucul’s Next-Gen SIEM and Open XDR platform was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President, Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists being recognized as the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

“Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM and Open XDR platform’s selection as a CODiE Award finalists for Big Data Reporting and Analytics further validates our deep investment in data science, threat research, scalable cloud-native and hybrid architectures, and open choice of big data lake,” said Saryu Nayyar, Gurucul’s CEO. “Our platform has the largest library of prepackaged advanced analytics including machine learning models, behavior analytics, comprehensive threat content, and risk analytics that allow organizations to automate detection and response to thwart internal and external threat actors from disrupting operations, stealing sensitive data, or detonating ransomware.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-native Next-gen Security Operations Platform provides customers with Open XDR, Next Generation SIEM, UEBA, and Identity Analytics. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

