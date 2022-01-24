Altoida Joins Digital Medicine Society’s (DiMe) Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Project to Advance Next-Generation Predictive Biomarkers

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Altoida, a pioneer in non-invasive brain health measurement and neurological disease diagnostics using AI and augmented reality (AR), today announced it has joined the Digital Medicine Society’s (DiMe) Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) Digital Measures Development Project to support the advancement of its precision neuro-biomarkers platform. The company joins other DiMe partners including Cognito Therapeutics, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Eisai, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), and many others.

Founded in 2019, DiMe is the first organization to convene experts from all disciplines comprising the diverse field of digital medicine. The organization’s mission is to advance the safe, effective, equitable, and ethical use of digital medicine to optimize human health.

“Altoida is well-positioned to set a new gold standard in precision neurology, and to identify cognitive impairment and diagnose neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s earlier and more accurately. In the last few months, we’ve signed key partnerships with Click Therapeutics and GN Group, and embrace further collaborations to democratize access to highly-sensitive measurements and advance our understanding of Alzheimer’s,” said Travis Bond, CEO of Altoida. “As the leading digital biomarker platform in neurology and brain health, we look forward to working with DiMe to advance the body of evidence and regulatory paradigm around digital clinical measures for Alzheimer’s.”

“We are thrilled that Altoida is joining our consortium of leading experts to build consensus for a set of core digital clinical measures in ADRD,” said Christina Marasco, Program Lead, DiMe. “Together, this collaboration will define global meaningful aspects of health at the intersection of technological capabilities, patients, care-partners, and clinical need.”

Altoida is building the world’s leading platform to accelerate and improve drug development, research, and care for people with neurological diseases using data captured with a standard smartphone or tablet. The company’s innovative AI-driven approach combines novel digital biomarkers with immersive augmented reality (AR) to evaluate the brain in its comprehensive, real-world mode of functioning. Altoida’s validated and evidence-based platform received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in July 2021 and is backed by more than 20 years of scientific research and publications in numerous peer-reviewed scientific journals. Altoida is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.altoida.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @altoida.

The Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) is the professional society serving the digital medicine community, driving scientific progress and broad acceptance of digital medicine to enhance public health. At DiMe, our commitment to fully integrating experts from all of the disciplines comprising digital medicine is unwavering. From regulators to white-hat hackers, ethicists to engineers, and clinicians to citizen scientists, we are proud to welcome all experts committed to ensuring that digital medicine realizes its full potential to improve human health.

